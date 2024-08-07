Your affordable Samsung phone could also get Galaxy AI features soon – and you won't have to pay a penny more

Quick Summary
Galaxy AI will be coming to some Galaxy A devices, according to a report.
There's no additional detail on what Galaxy AI features will be available, at present, nor when the update will arrive.
When Galaxy AI first launched, it was the preserve of Samsung's top phones. The Galaxy S24 Ultra – Samsung's flagship phone – really kicked things off when it launched in January 2024, ushering in a new era for Samsung's devices.
But, since then we've seen Galaxy AI roll out to more devices, including older Galaxy S phones and the more recent Galaxy Z models, but it seems that Samsung's more affordable phones will soon benefit from the AI experience, too.
According to details from SamMobile, the Galaxy A series is in line for an update that will bring Galaxy AI skills to some mid-range devices. The Samsung fan site highlights that the update is expected to come with One UI 6.1.1, the version of Samsung's interface that recently launched on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6.
That's likely to happen before the roll-out of Android 15, which is expected to arrive with One UI 7, so this update could be coming in the next few weeks or months.
Currently, it seems that the Galaxy A35 and the Galaxy A55 are the models in line for the upgrade, both of which were launched in 2024. There's no indication that Samsung will bring Galaxy AI to older Galaxy A phones, but it could be the case that some features will trickle down to older devices.
What will Galaxy AI bring to Galaxy A phones?
The question is what you'll actually get from Galaxy AI on these mid-range devices.
First of all, we have to assume that some functions designed to run on devices might not make it to Galaxy A, because of the processing demands. Although the performance of these devices is pretty good, if the NPU – which often handles AI tasks – can't keep pace, the experience won't be that great.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Galaxy AI covers call assist, chat assist, interpreter, note assist, transcript assist, browsing assist, photo assist, drawing assist, photo ambient wallpaper and health assist. Some of these features are based around language processing (basically the first six categories), while there's a couple of image-based options too.
It's likely that Samsung will want to preserve some Galaxy AI skills for exclusivity's sake – and I suspect that will include the recent "Sketch to Image" offering from the Z Flip.
If I was going to make a prediction, it would be that the language-based functions will move over, allowing you to compose replies with AI and carry out translation.
Exactly what functions Galaxy A phones get remains to be seen, but it shouldn't be long until we find out.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
-
-
Student laptops in 2024: should I buy Mac, Snapdragon, Intel or AMD – and why?
This year has more choice than ever before – so which laptop is best for returning to school, college or university?
By Mike Lowe Published
-
This cordless vacuum cleaner brand won a T3 Award, and it's just released a new upgraded version
It's no secret that we're huge fans of the Ultenic U12 Vesla, but could this new model take its place?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launch finally nears, as mention appears on official web page
More details on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE have emerged
By Chris Hall Published
-
Key Samsung Galaxy S25 features revealed by Samsung itself
Samsung is building the hype as rivals are set to unveil their own flagships
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Why the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra not having a physical rotating bezel is actually a good thing
We have to let go of the concept of the rotating bezel once and for all
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra charging speeds leak, and you might be shocked
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has started to be revealed, piece by piece
By Chris Hall Published
-
First look at Oura Ring 4 shows Samsung Galaxy Ring could have a serious rival soon
It needs to launch sharpish though
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Samsung Galaxy Ring works on other Android phones – even iPhone could happen soon
There is a catch though
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) review: a top class 4K OLED monitor
This stellar display does gaming, streaming, and more
By David Nield Published
-
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro withdrawn from sale with a surprising explanation
There's a Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro problem - what's going on?
By Chris Hall Published