iPhone 16 and 16 Pro come with a surprise bonus charging boost

Quick Summary
Apple's iPhone 16 range will support faster charging speeds, not just through MagSafe, but wired too.
The information was discovered by ShrimpApplePro after it appeared on Chinese regulatory body, China Quality Certifications Centre.
Apple announced the iPhone 16 line up during its Glowtime event on 9 September. A number of new features were introduced, including the Camera Control button on all models and support for Apple Intelligence when it arrives in a couple of months.
The company also revealed that the iPhone 16 models all had larger battery capacities and would support faster charging through MagSafe. That's up to 25W now rather than the previous 15W.
There was, however, no mention of what the wired charging speeds offered were. The spec sheets don't detail wired charging speeds either, nor the footnotes or small print at the bottom.
Don't worry though, because people have been doing some digging and it's good news for those that wanted speedier charging. We're not talking over 100W like some Android phones so manage your expectations a little, but according to ShrimpApplePro on X (via 9to5Mac) the iPhone 16 models all support up to 45W of wired fast charging though the USB-C port.
The information comes from new certifications from a regulatory body in China - China Quality Certifications Centre, and the figure matches the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S24 range and Google's Pixel 9 range. It's also over 50 per cent faster than the iPhone 15 line up, which topped out at just under the 30W mark.
The official specs for the Apple iPhone 16 models claim the devices will offer 50 per cent in around 30 minutes with a 20W or higher adapter and USB-C cable, or 30W adapter when using the MagSafe charger. They also support Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W, and Qi2 wireless charging is supported too.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max is claimed to have the largest battery of any iPhone with up to 33 hours of video playback, closely followed by the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro, both at up to 27 hours. The iPhone 16 meanwhile, claims up to 22 hours.
The iPhone 16 models will all be available to pre-order from 13 September, with delivery from 20 September. Which one will top our best iPhone guide remains to be seen for now though, so watch this space for our full reviews.
