Google's best phone suddenly gets a tasty £500 discount in unmissable deal

It's not even November yet, but tis the season to get excited about deals, deals, deals – and well before the best Black Friday offers are in full effect in around a month's time.

One such great discount is on one of my favourite phones this year: the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Easily among the best folding phones you can buy today, it's Google's top-flight phone offering – and it's got a massive lump sum off its normal asking price right now.

This promotion comes courtesy of GiffGaff, and current customers can take advantage of the offer right now, from 24 October through until the end of the month. Those yet-to-be customers can gain full access from next month, commencing 1 November.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: was £1879, now £1379 at GiffGaff With the largest and brightest internal folding display of any folding phone on the market right now, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a true top-tier performer. And with a discount like this, it might tempt you to buy a foldable over a typical flagship instead.

There's a lot of competition in the foldables market right now, with the likes of Honor's Magic V3 coming through strong with the thinnest and lightest design of them all. There have been aggressive price cuts for its early sales period too, so this GiffGaff offer now matches Google up in a similar style.

I found using the Pixel 9 Pro Fold akin to using any of the best Android phones, really, despite its hidden second screen within. That's a no-compromise approach that gives the current foldable much wider appeal.

The GiffGaff price, at £1879 originally, is higher than Google's £1749 asking price for the 256GB model. But with the discount applied it's a very compelling offer. You can even buy with £20 up front and the rest split over 36 months. There are SIM deals, too, with 200GB a month costing £20 per month, if of interest.