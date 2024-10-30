Google Pixel 9a could have at least one pro-level spec

Quick summary
The Google Pixel 9a battery capacity has leaked. It's expected to have a 5,000mAh battery.
That's a significant increase in capacity compared to the Pixel 8a.
Google’s next Pixel phone will be the Pixel 9a. As has become the custom, following the launch of its flagship devices, Google follows-up with a phone that’s a little cheaper, making a few sacrifices, but still offers a great experiences. We’ve just heard that it’s hanging onto one more pro-level feature.
According to the details from Android Headlines, the Google Pixel 9a is going to land with a 5,000mAh battery. That’s a hefty increase from the 4,492mAh battery in the Pixel 8a – an 11% increase in capacity.
That could see the Pixel 9a lasting for longer and the Pixel 8a was no slouch as we found out in our review. It looks like Google’s aim here will be to make sure that the Pixel 9a is one of the best affordable phones you can buy.
We’ve also previously heard that Google is pulling the schedule further forward, so the Pixel 9a is going to launch earlier in 2025 than might have been anticipated. That reflects the shifting launch of Google’s other phones in 2024, bringing the flagship Pixel 9 devices in line with the Pixel Fold update.
What can we expect from the Pixel 9a?
It’s expected that the Pixel 9a will launch on the Tensor 4 hardware that made its debut in the Pixel 9 models, offering the same sort of power as you get from those devices. That’s going to include the AI skills – such as Gemini Advanced – that Google has been putting at the heart of its devices.
We’ve also previously reported that there’s going to be a new camera on the Pixel 9a, shifting from the 64-megapixel main camera that it currently uses to a 48-megapixel main camera. It’s likely that this lower resolution sensor will offer better results and be paired with a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera.
One interesting detail about the forthcoming Pixel phone is that it’s expected to have a new design, dropping the familiar camera bar for a flush finish instead.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
There’s been no shortage of leaks surrounding the new Pixel 9a phone, with the launch expected to take place in March 2025.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
-
-
IKEA's brand new smart home sensor just got an exciting update
The PARASOLL is one of the three affordable smart home sensors IKEA unveiled at the end of 2023
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
9 Great British Bake Off appliances you need in your kitchen
Become Star Baker in your own kitchen with these Great British Bake Off appliances
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Google Pixel 9a tipped for a camera change you might find surprising
Details on the Google Pixel 9a camera might not be what you expect
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google could be tearing up its copy book for the Pixel 9a
The next affordable Pixel phone might launch sooner than expected
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google is about to ditch tradition with the Pixel 9a
It fixes my biggest gripe with the Pixel 9
By Sam Cross Published
-
Leaked Pixel 9a images show an interesting alternative to that camera bump
Is this our first look at the forthcoming Pixel 9a?
By Chris Hall Published