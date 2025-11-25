Best Black Friday UK network deals – massive savings on SIM-only, iPhone, Samsung, Pixel, and more

There are many thousands of tech and devices deals this Black Friday period, but you can also save a bundle on services and plans.

That includes across all the major mobile networks, with some incredible offers on SIM-only plans, plus phone contracts for the iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25, Google Pixel 10 and many more.

Here are the best UK network deals we've found so far, with our favourite picks from each of the major British brands.

O2 Black Friday deals

See all of O2's Black Friday mobile deals right here

Read more Read less ▼ iPhone 17 – 256GB with unlimited data: save £360, now £49.20 per month Get the latest 256GB iPhone with unlimited data, texts and minutes for just £49.20 per month. That's with a £30 upfront fee.

Read more Read less ▼ Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – 256GB with 250GB data: save £715, now £45 per month For just £30 upfront. you can get Samsung's flagship Android phone with a massive discount. And for Black Friday you also get double the data – so 250GB for the price of 125GB.

Read more Read less ▼ Google Pixel 10 Pro XL – 256GB with 25GB data: save £800, now £45 per month Coming with a 6.8-inch display, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is a superb phone that won't cost the bank. There's an upfront fee, but you save a fortune on the overall package price.

Read more Read less ▼ SIM-only – unlimited data: now £20 per month Get unlimited data on O2 for just £20 per month on a 24-month contract.

Three UK Black Friday deals

See all of Three UK's Black Friday mobile deals right here

Read more Read less ▼ Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – 256GB with unlimited data: save £468, now £46 per month Get unlimited data with Samsung's latest flagship phone, which will cost you just £50 as an upfront fee. The phone plan is over 36-months, with the data contract over 24-months.

Read more Read less ▼ SIM-only – unlimited data: save £192, now £20 per month Three's unlimited data plan is now just £20 per month on a 24-month contract. It includes the Three+ rewards scheme and more.

Read more Read less ▼ Three Home Broadband – unlimited data: was £21 per month, now £18 per month Three is offering unlimited data on its home broadband plan, which includes average speeds of up to 150Mbps. It also doesn't need to be installed by an engineer – you can set it up yourself.

Sky Mobile Black Friday deals

See all of Sky's Black Friday mobile deals right here

Read more Read less ▼ SIM-only – 40GB data: save £96, now £10 per month If you're really looking to cut the costs this holiday season, this £10 per month deal is excellent for 40GB of data. It runs over 24-months.

Read more Read less ▼ iPhone 16e – 128GB with 40GB data: now £27 per month You can get Apple's entry-level iPhone for just £17 per month over 24-months, with a £12 upfront fee. Then add the £10 per month 40GB SIM deal and the whole lot will cost just £27 per month.

EE Black Friday deals

See all of EE's Black Friday mobile deals right here

Read more Read less ▼ iPhone Air – 256GB with 40GB data: save £144, now £62.26 per month EE is offering the iPhone Air with 40GB of data for just over £60 with a £30 upfront fee. The handset is over 36-months, while the data contract is 24-months.

Read more Read less ▼ SIM-only – unlimited data: now £22 per month As well as unlimited data, you get uncapped speeds and the ability to gift unused data to family and friends on the Essentials Max plan.

Vodafone Black Friday deals

See all of Vodafone's Black Friday mobile deals right here

Read more Read less ▼ iPhone 17 Pro Max – 256GB with unlimited data: 6 months half price, now £54.25 per month The iPhone 17 Pro Max can be yours for just £54.25 per month for the first six months of your contract (with a £50 upfront fee). It'll then rise to £76.25 per month.

Read more Read less ▼ Samsung Galaxy S25 – 128GB with 5GB data: save up to £576, now £24 per month With just a £30 upfront fee, this pay monthly plan for the Samsung Galaxy S25 is a great deal.

Read more Read less ▼ SIM-only – unlimited data + global roaming: now £31 per month Vodafone's Unlimited Plus Xtra Global deal includes roaming across 84 countries at no extra charge. And you get unlimited data and picture messages.

Note that we may add more deals to this round-up in the coming days – all the way through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That includes from other providers.

There are additional phone deals in our Black Friday round-up, plus a bunch of great discounts on tablets, too.

additional phone deals in our Black Friday round-up, plus a bunch of great discounts on tablets, too.