My favourite ever travel gadget just matched its best price ever

I've tried a lot of travel gadgets over the years, including a whole heap of chargers, power banks and more, but few of them end up becoming a full-time fixture in my tech pouch for press trips and holidays. One that ticked that box impressively is from the classy team at Twelve South – the Butterfly SE.

I'll get on to what makes it such a useful travel gadget, but the big headline right now is that it's reduced heavily in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale that's ongoing as I write this piece.

Save 30% (£30) Twelve South Butterfly SE: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon A chunky 30% price cut gets you a two-in-one travel charger that's perfect for anyone with an Apple Watch and a MagSafe iPhone – it can charge them both at once, but also folds away into a tiny puck for packing.

There's absolutely no way to pretend that, at its full price of £100, this is a travel charger that most people need – but if you travel a lot, and you want to save on time and space while you're packing, it's a bit of a premium god-send.

I no longer have to even think about how I'll charge my phone and Apple Watch Series 10 overnight, since the Butterfly SE is just sat in my tech pouch waiting for whatever travel I'm doing. It connects to power via a USB-C cable, which means that the dream of going abroad with just a single cable is now a reality for me (praise be the EU).

I basically love it, and I'm thrilled that this reduction brings it down further towards a price that more people might consider. It won't change your life, but I guarantee that you'll be glad you picked it up, every time you have to set up your charging situation in a hotel or rental place.