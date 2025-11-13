This tiny, cute USB-C drive is actually a monster with 1TB of superfast storage

Quick Summary Sandisk has announced what it claims to be the world's smallest 1TB USB-C flash drive. The Sandisk Extreme Fit has transfer speeds up to 400MB/s and is compatible with the brand's app for quick and easy backup and restore functions.

We know we’ve just called a USB-C drive cute, but hear us out. We still remember the days when extra storage for your laptop was far from it.

USB storage used to be chunky old things that you’d be hesitant to take anywhere with you – instead sitting in your desk at home and holding the latest backup of your most important files, when you actually remembered to do that.

But Sandisk has announced what it claims to be the world’s smallest 1TB USB-C flash drive, designed to remain plugged in to your laptop – so if you need extra storage but you’ve got no patience for bulk, it can meet those needs.

(Image credit: SanDisk)

What is the Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive?

The Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive features a low-profile design and offers transfer speeds of up to 400MB/s, so it should allow you to move files quickly wherever you are, as well as back up your device.

Our top tip – do this at least weekly, daily if you are organised, to make sure you don’t lose important documents because you’re relying on only the cloud.

The slim build should make sure it doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb (or sore stick) in even ultra-portable laptops and tablets, although it is compatible with other USB-C devices too, including phones.

The Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive has a capacity of up to 1TB, as we have mentioned, and works with the Sandisk Memory Zone app. This is designed to offer easy backup and restore.

You can buy it now, and capacities range from 64GB to 1TB.

The 64GB costs £9.99 in the UK and $14.99 in the US, while the 1TB option costs £86.99 in the UK and $109.99 in the US. It can be bought through Sandisk itself, as well as a number of retailers worldwide.

Maybe one to add to your own Christmas list. It's also a good idea for a stocking present if you have any students in the house to make sure their dissertation doesn’t get lost.