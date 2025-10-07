Yes, an Apple iPhone IS included in Amazon's October Prime Day deals

While many retailers are waiting for next month's Black Friday to unleash their deals, Amazon is getting in early with its Prime Big Deal Days event. And there are some crackers available – including on Apple devices.

For example, there's more than £100 off an iPhone right now, with two colour options and three different storage sizes available on Amazon's UK site.

It's the iPhone 16e that's currently on offer, with the 256GB version down by 15% to £594 (from £699). That's in either black or white.

You can also get big discounts on the 128GB and 512GB variants.

Save 15% Apple iPhone 16e (256GB): was £699 now £594 at Amazon Get double the storage in either black or white. The iPhone 16e also comes with the A18 chip that ensures it'll be compatible with new iOS versions for many years.

Save 12% Apple iPhone 16e (512GB): was £899 now £794 at Amazon The model with the largest amount of storage is also available in the sale, in both black and white. And it's worth remembering that the iPhone 16e also has excellent battery life – up to 26 hours on a single charge.

Why consider the iPhone 16e?

The iPhone 16e is Apple's entry-level model but don't think in any way that means it's not feature packed. Indeed, it is powerful and filled with great tech in comparison with many rivals.

That includes a 48-megapixel Fusion camera on the rear, A18 chipset that supports Apple Intelligence (the same as regular Apple 16 models), and satellite connectivity for when you don't have a signal but need urgent attention.

The battery life is impressive too, with up to 26 hours worth of juice on a single charge. And there's a Face ID camera on the front, so you can unlock your iPhone just by looking at it.

It's also rare that Apple iPhone get such great deals during Amazon Prime sales events, so this one is a winner for sure.

Don't forget Amazon Prime

You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to get this deal, but you can sign up for a 30-day free trial if not. That allows you to secure all the great bargains during Prime Big Deal Days without having to spend anything on the subscription.

If you choose not to remain a member after the sales, you can easily cancel before the month's trial is up.