Yes, an Apple iPhone IS included in Amazon's October Prime Day deals
You can get more than £100 off an iPhone today
While many retailers are waiting for next month's Black Friday to unleash their deals, Amazon is getting in early with its Prime Big Deal Days event. And there are some crackers available – including on Apple devices.
For example, there's more than £100 off an iPhone right now, with two colour options and three different storage sizes available on Amazon's UK site.
It's the iPhone 16e that's currently on offer, with the 256GB version down by 15% to £594 (from £699). That's in either black or white.
You can also get big discounts on the 128GB and 512GB variants.
The iPhone 16e comes with a 48-megapixel rear Fusion camera and 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It also supports Apple Intelligence.
Get double the storage in either black or white. The iPhone 16e also comes with the A18 chip that ensures it'll be compatible with new iOS versions for many years.
The model with the largest amount of storage is also available in the sale, in both black and white. And it's worth remembering that the iPhone 16e also has excellent battery life – up to 26 hours on a single charge.
Why consider the iPhone 16e?
The iPhone 16e is Apple's entry-level model but don't think in any way that means it's not feature packed. Indeed, it is powerful and filled with great tech in comparison with many rivals.
That includes a 48-megapixel Fusion camera on the rear, A18 chipset that supports Apple Intelligence (the same as regular Apple 16 models), and satellite connectivity for when you don't have a signal but need urgent attention.
The battery life is impressive too, with up to 26 hours worth of juice on a single charge. And there's a Face ID camera on the front, so you can unlock your iPhone just by looking at it.
It's also rare that Apple iPhone get such great deals during Amazon Prime sales events, so this one is a winner for sure.
Don't forget Amazon Prime
You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to get this deal, but you can sign up for a 30-day free trial if not. That allows you to secure all the great bargains during Prime Big Deal Days without having to spend anything on the subscription.
If you choose not to remain a member after the sales, you can easily cancel before the month's trial is up.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
