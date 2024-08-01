iPhone 16 Pro renders show the new colours for the first time – including one that could become a new fave

Quick Summary A new image of the iPhone 16 range has been shared online, this time showing the iPhone 16 Pro. The Black Titanium option is much darker than before.

As we reported yesterday, journalist Sonny Dickson leaked an image showing dummy units of the iPhone 16 – and those dummies show what are believed to be the colours of the imminent iPhone 16 range. And now he's done it again, this time for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. The image, which he shared on social media, shows three of the four expected new colours for Apple's more serious and more expensive models.

The image shows three of the colours we've been expecting, and one of them is new: while the Black Titanium shade has the same name as before, it's quite a lot darker than the current model. The current one's definitely more grey than black, but the leaked iPhone 16 Pro Max is as dark as a black metal fan's diary.

The iPhone 16 Pro colour you can't currently see

There's one omission from the line-up in this image, and that's the fourth iPhone 16 Pro colour. That's believed to be either a rose colour or a bronze colour; we're hearing rumours of both but they may be describing the same shade in different lighting conditions.

The return of a gold-ish option will be welcomed by many, including me: I ended up with the Natural Titanium option after several years of warmer-hued iPhones because Apple dropped its gold option for the iPhone 15 range. As much as I like the clean lines of the three iPhones in the photo, the colours look a little cold to me.

Another thing you can't see in the image is the rumoured improved finish. Back in March, reports claimed that Apple was working on a new titanium finishing process that would deliver the same kind of ultra-shiny sheen as its previous stainless steel iPhones. However, that finish would retain the toughness and scratch-resistance of the titanium so it'd be strong as well as shiny.

There's not long to wait now; the iPhone 16 range is expected to launch in mid-September 2024.

Today's best Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deals $8.99 View $999.99 View $1,429.95 View Show More Deals