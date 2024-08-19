Gold iPhone 16 Pro will reportedly be "Desert Titanium" instead, as leaked picture suggests

Quick Summary
The new iPhone 16 range is expected to launch in the coming months.
A new leak appears to have confirmed one of the new colour options, replacing Blue Titanium.
While each generation is widely considered to be the new best iPhone on the market, there's a good chance that the next offering could be the most deserving of that accolade.
While the current iPhone 15 range is good, the new wave of AI features – dubbed Apple Intelligence within the walls of the brand's Cupertino home – are limited. The brand's base model devices will miss out on the features altogether, as the processor used in those models has been deemed insufficient for the features.
The iPhone 16 range, then, is the first where every model will be designed with that feature set in mind. Now, we've learned about a potential change to the colour line-up on the new Pro range of devices.
Previously, rumours had suggested that a gold-toned model would enter that fray. However, that has now been clarified, thanks to a leak on the platform formerly know as Twitter, X.
That dubs the colourway 'Desert Titanium', and is described as a dark gold hue. The leaker – called Majin Bu – describes it as being similar to the old purple hue, which was relatively deep and discreet.
That's an interesting development. Realistically, it's probably exactly what many of us would have pictured when we heard about a gold hue – few of us were expecting the gubbins of an iPhone blended into a bar of bullion, for example.
Regardless, it's cool to know it will be a little more muted overall. That tends to be the way with Pro models, of course, but gold-coloured products can often struggle to go under the radar in such a manner.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
With the launch now expected to be around one month away, we're excited to see what the brand can come up with for the new generation of devices. Strong AI performance will be a good starting point, but the brand is going to need to pull more than that out of the hat to compete in the modern market.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
-
-
Flip it real good: Emma’s new pillow lets you change its firmness by flipping it over
Emma launches the Original Hybrid Pillow which lets you ‘choose your snooze’
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Marshall's new Bluetooth speakers embrace Auracast at last – multiroom support, of sorts
Marshall's new Emberton III and Willen II Bluetooth speakers offer better battery life and an Auracast upgrade
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
All iPhone 16 models to get the same power boost, claims report
Current iPhones don't have the same processor generation as the Pro models
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
iPhone 16 Pro tipped for internal tech boost that will be the biggest in years
The new iPhone is going to pack in a new chip with some killer modern technology
By Sam Cross Published