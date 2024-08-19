Gold iPhone 16 Pro will reportedly be "Desert Titanium" instead, as leaked picture suggests

Quick Summary The new iPhone 16 range is expected to launch in the coming months. A new leak appears to have confirmed one of the new colour options, replacing Blue Titanium.

While each generation is widely considered to be the new best iPhone on the market, there's a good chance that the next offering could be the most deserving of that accolade.

While the current iPhone 15 range is good, the new wave of AI features – dubbed Apple Intelligence within the walls of the brand's Cupertino home – are limited. The brand's base model devices will miss out on the features altogether, as the processor used in those models has been deemed insufficient for the features.

The iPhone 16 range, then, is the first where every model will be designed with that feature set in mind. Now, we've learned about a potential change to the colour line-up on the new Pro range of devices.

Previously, rumours had suggested that a gold-toned model would enter that fray. However, that has now been clarified, thanks to a leak on the platform formerly know as Twitter, X.

That dubs the colourway 'Desert Titanium', and is described as a dark gold hue. The leaker – called Majin Bu – describes it as being similar to the old purple hue, which was relatively deep and discreet.

That's an interesting development. Realistically, it's probably exactly what many of us would have pictured when we heard about a gold hue – few of us were expecting the gubbins of an iPhone blended into a bar of bullion, for example.

Regardless, it's cool to know it will be a little more muted overall. That tends to be the way with Pro models, of course, but gold-coloured products can often struggle to go under the radar in such a manner.

With the launch now expected to be around one month away, we're excited to see what the brand can come up with for the new generation of devices. Strong AI performance will be a good starting point, but the brand is going to need to pull more than that out of the hat to compete in the modern market.