As most phones get bigger, iPhone 17 is set to shrink one major Apple feature

Quick Summary
The Dynamic Island on the iPhone could get slimmer, according to recent reports.
That might only affect the Pro Max model, though.
For many iPhone users, the continuous cycle of upgrades is something that happens almost habitually. Apple has crafted such a simple system that users can purchase a new device, and within minutes have an experience which is pretty much identical to that of their previous handset.
For many users, that's a feature in itself. Still, the brand has brought some other technology to market. Recently, the most notable addition is probably the Dynamic Island. That solved the issue of the front-facing camera, by using a hole-punch cutout paired with a software panel which displays different information for the user.
Now, reports suggest that the next-gen iPhone 17 could shrink the size of that Dynamic Island. The report from Jeff Pu (shared by 9to5Mac) states that the iPhone 17 Pro Max is going to introduce a "much narrowed Dynamic Island."
It's not entirely clear what that means, though we can assume that the pill shape will be slimmer from left to right. That slimmer profile is said to be the result of a new "metalens" technology used for the proximity sensor.
It comes after earlier reports about the iPhone 17 Slim, which also came via Jeff Pu. That suggested that the device would be a mere 6mm thick, which would be a seriously impressive feat.
It's worth noting that Pu appears to specify the Pro Max model when talking about the new Dynamic Island. While it's possibly just an oversight, such a specific mention could mean that the new and improved feature is to be reserved for Apple's premium model.
That wouldn't come as any surprise. The brand has made a habit of this recently, using new features as a way to separate the vanilla- and Pro-tiered handsets. Even the Dynamic Island was Pro-only in its first year.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
So, while it could certainly be an exciting upgrade, don't expect it to come cheap.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
-
My girlfriend's fave Apple TV+ show is back – it's 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
Bad Sisters is a cult favourite, and it's back now
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
GoPro HERO review: Budget action camera that gets the job done
With its lightweight build, beginner-friendly features, and impressive battery life, the GoPro HERO is a no-frills camera for everyday adventurers
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Your older iPhone is about to lose an essential feature forever
If you don't have a modern iPhone, it may be time to upgrade
By Sam Cross Published
-
iPhone SE 4 could be a cheaper iPhone 15, insiders claim
The same sensor as the iPhone 15 and the same processor as the iPhone 16? This is getting interesting
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
One of next summer's most exciting sci-fi blockbusters has been shot on an iPhone
Danny Boyle is sticking to the basics
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple's iOS 18 is available now – here's why you should update your iPhone today
This free update for your iPhone brings a ton of new features even to older iPhone models
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Your iPhone or iPad might lose Netflix soon – here's why
Netflix is dropping some support
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
5 reasons you should choose Vodafone when you buy your next smartphone
With a new iPhone on its way, there’s only one network you should opt for
By T3.com Published
-
This affordable iPhone case turns your handset into the perfect retro games console
Protection and GameBoy-style conversion in one
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple iPhone 16 launch date revealed in alleged invite leak
Earlier than usual... if real
By Max Freeman-Mills Published