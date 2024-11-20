As most phones get bigger, iPhone 17 is set to shrink one major Apple feature

Quick Summary The Dynamic Island on the iPhone could get slimmer, according to recent reports. That might only affect the Pro Max model, though.

For many iPhone users, the continuous cycle of upgrades is something that happens almost habitually. Apple has crafted such a simple system that users can purchase a new device, and within minutes have an experience which is pretty much identical to that of their previous handset.

For many users, that's a feature in itself. Still, the brand has brought some other technology to market. Recently, the most notable addition is probably the Dynamic Island. That solved the issue of the front-facing camera, by using a hole-punch cutout paired with a software panel which displays different information for the user.

Now, reports suggest that the next-gen iPhone 17 could shrink the size of that Dynamic Island. The report from Jeff Pu (shared by 9to5Mac) states that the iPhone 17 Pro Max is going to introduce a "much narrowed Dynamic Island."

It's not entirely clear what that means, though we can assume that the pill shape will be slimmer from left to right. That slimmer profile is said to be the result of a new "metalens" technology used for the proximity sensor.

It comes after earlier reports about the iPhone 17 Slim, which also came via Jeff Pu. That suggested that the device would be a mere 6mm thick, which would be a seriously impressive feat.

It's worth noting that Pu appears to specify the Pro Max model when talking about the new Dynamic Island. While it's possibly just an oversight, such a specific mention could mean that the new and improved feature is to be reserved for Apple's premium model.

That wouldn't come as any surprise. The brand has made a habit of this recently, using new features as a way to separate the vanilla- and Pro-tiered handsets. Even the Dynamic Island was Pro-only in its first year.

So, while it could certainly be an exciting upgrade, don't expect it to come cheap.