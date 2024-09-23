iPhone 17 tipped for upgrade Android owners have enjoyed for years

Quick Summary A display industry expert claims the regular iPhone 17 models will come with 120Hz displays, at last. Ross Young posted on X that Apple plans to upgrade its screen technology next year, to match other flagship smartphones.

Apple has only just released its iPhone 16 series, but rumours surrounding next year's models are already in full swing. It's a bit of a shame really because while it's always good to have an indication as to what might be coming down the line, the iPhone 16 models surely deserved at least a week in the spotlight first?

They are excellent after all and offer a number of upgrades over the iPhone 15 range that narrows the gap between the regular and the Pro models, from support for Apple Intelligence to the Camera Control button the right edge. There is still one thing missing from them however, something that other manufacturers have included on many of their handsets for a fair while – 120Hz displays.

The Pro models have offered ProMotion technology and the 120Hz refresh rate since 2021, but the regular iPhone models remain lacking in this department. It's not a huge issue if you don't come from a Pro model or an Android device that has a 120Hz display, but 60Hz does deliver a slower scrolling experience so an upgrade would be welcomed.

Mobile gamers prefer 120Hz refresh rates too, as it ensures smoother gameplay is possible.

Their wish might be about to be granted, however. A new report claims 120Hz displays could come to the regular iPhone 17 models, said to be called the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim or iPhone 17 Air, rather than iPhone 17 Plus.

The CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Ross Young, is claimed to have posted to X (via 91Mobiles) that "the 17 and 17 Slim should also have LTPO and 120Hz".

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

Young also said the iPhone 17 models won't feature under-screen Face ID however, something that has been rumoured for the iPhone 17 Pro models. Interestingly, Young has now deleted the tweet regarding the 120Hz displays, though 91Mobiles had already snapped a shot of it.

It's very early days for reports surrounding the iPhone 17 models so it's worth taking all these things with a pinch of salt for now, especially as a lot can change in a year and the original tweet has also been deleted.

For now, the regular iPhone 16 models are already a compelling choice, and while 120Hz displays would have been excellent, there are already some superb upgrades over the iPhone 15 to celebrate.