I can't live without Philips Hue – this Amazon bundle is insane value

We might still be a couple of weeks away from the official day itself, but some of the best Black Friday deals are already well and truly out there. So much so that if you hang about until the end of the month, you might even be in danger of missing out entirely.

There's a good chance that will be the case with the Amazon Echo Dot bundle I have just found, which quite frankly is superb – and at the lowest it has ever been (I checked CamelCamelCamel to make sure). It's not just great because you effectively get two Echo Dot speakers for less than the usual price of one (£55), but you also get a Hue bulb bundled in too.

First up, if you haven't previously invested in smart lighting in your home, then you're in for a treat. I wouldn't be without smart lights now, not just for security when I've popped out, but for convenience – and this bundle deal is a perfect way to get into smart lighting, whilst also getting one of the best features about smart lighting – voice control.

Check out the Amazon Echo Dot and Philips Hue bundle deal on Amazon

Just imagine being snuggled up on the sofa with a warm cup of tea and a blanket over your legs, but the living room light is too bright and ruining that romantic (and exceptionally corny) Christmas film you popped on the TV. You can just say "Alexa, set the living room to purple" to the Echo Dot in the corner, and voila, your living room gets the vibe instantly.

The fact that you get two Echo Dot speakers in this deal is a huge win in itself however, as it means you can have an Echo Dot in different rooms in your house and take advantage of features like Alexa Announcements where you can broadcast a message to all Alexa speakers in your home. "Kids, dinner is ready" is a favourite in my house.

That's without all the other features that come with Alexa too, like weather reports, helping kids with homework, giving you good dinner party games and of course streaming your favourite music.

Amazon of course does multiple different Echo smart speakers, as well as Echo smart displays, but the Echo Dot (5th generation) is small, cute and an absolute bargain in this deal. "Alexa, order Echo Dot (5th generation) 2-pack and Philips Hue Smart Bulb".