Run, don't walk! GoPro Hero 13 Black takes an unexpected price plunge at Amazon

Action cameras are for more than just extreme sports. Many creators will use them for all sorts of activities, from cooking to vlogging and beyond. And if you want to own admittedly one of the best action cameras, now is your chance to save £100!

In my GoPro Hero 13 Black review, I called it a "creative dynamo, brimming with new features and accessories that push the boundaries of what an action camera can do." I found it creatively inspiring and generally a nifty gadget to have and to hold. If you haven't got one already, now is the time to get it.

GoPro HERO 13 Black: was £399.99 now £307 at Amazon The Hero 13 Black is the most powerful GoPro yet, packing 5.3K video at 60fps, HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilisation, and an all-new interchangeable lens system for ultra-wide, macro, and anamorphic shots. A magnetic mounting system, burst slow-mo at 400fps, and longer battery life make it the ultimate adventure camera!

5 reasons to buy the GoPro Hero 13 Black

Interchangeable lens system

For the first time in a GoPro, the Hero 13 Black supports swappable lenses, including Ultra Wide, Macro, and Anamorphic options. This means more creative control over your shots.

Best-in-class video and slow-motion

With 5.3K at 60fps and 4K at 120fps, the Hero 13 Black delivers stunning clarity and smoothness. The new Burst Slo-Mo mode pushes slow motion to an extreme 720p at 400fps, slowing footage by up to 13 times for ultra-dramatic action shots.

Next-gen stabilisation with HyperSmooth 6.0

GoPro’s HyperSmooth 6.0 with AutoBoost ensures buttery-smooth footage, even in high-impact sports. From mountain biking and skiing to skydiving, your shots stay rock-steady without needing a gimbal.

Magnetic mounting system for faster setup

The Hero 13 Black introduces a magnetic quick-mounting system, allowing you to snap the camera into place in seconds. No more fumbling with mounts – this upgrade makes capturing action faster and easier.

Longer battery life with Enduro 2.0

The upgraded 1,900mAh Enduro battery delivers up to 1.5 hours of continuous 5.3K recording, meaning fewer battery swaps and more time capturing epic moments.

