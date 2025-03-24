Insta360 just launched its Amazon-rival sale with the flagship X4 selling for an all-time low price

Action camera aficionados, listen up! Insta360 has launched its Spring Sale to compete with Amazon's annual early-year shopping event. The showstopper deal is £74 off the latest and greatest flagship 360-degree action camera, the Insta360 X4.

Shop the Insta360 Spring Sale

Insta360 is a leading brand in action and 360-degree cameras, known for pushing the boundaries of immersive content creation. Based in Shenzhen, the company blends cutting-edge hardware with smart AI-powered software, empowering creators to shoot, edit, and share stunning footage effortlessly.

Even though the company is best known for its 360° cameras, Insta360 also makes superb compact cameras (Go Series) and full-fledged GoPro rivals (Ace Series). Furthermore, it also produces gimbals and webcams, among other products.

It probably doesn't come as a surprise that DJI also has a Spring Sale going on, with many of the brand's most popular drones on offer. Many companies try to ride the wave of interest in deals around Amazon's annual shopping events – after all, it's free marketing for them!

Insta360 X4: was £499.99 now £425.99 at store.insta360.com The Insta360 X4 is a 360-degree powerhouse, capturing stunning 8K video, silky-smooth FlowState stabilisation, and epic third-person drone-like shots – no drone required! It’s waterproof and voice-controlled, and thanks to its AI-powered editing and seamless reframing, the X4 can turn your wildest adventures into cinematic gold straight from your pocket.

Insta360 GO 3S (Midnight Black, 64GB): was £349.99 now £299.99 at store.insta360.com Tiny but mighty, the Insta360 GO 3S packs a 4K punch into a thumb-sized camera you can stick, clip, or wear anywhere. It’s made for hands-free, POV creativity, perfect for capturing life as it happens. Magnetically mountable, waterproof, and paired with a touchscreen Action Pod, this is storytelling without limits or bulk.

Today's best Insta360 Ace Pro 2 deals $359.99 View Deal Show more

Insta360 X3: was £459.99 now £309.99 at store.insta360.com The Insta360 X3 is still a fantastic buy for creators who want immersive 360° content without breaking the bank. It shoots crisp 5.7K video, offers excellent stabilisation, and features a big, bright touchscreen. While newer models offer 8K, the X3 remains a versatile, fun, and reliable camera for everyday adventures.

Insta360 Link 2: was £199.99 now £169.99 at store.insta360.com The Insta360 Link 2 is a content creator’s dream webcam. With a 4K Sony sensor, AI-powered tracking, gesture controls, and dual noise-cancelling mics, it delivers pro-level video and audio for streaming, calls, or online classes. It’s sharp, smooth, and smart, like having your own mini camera crew on your monitor.