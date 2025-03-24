Insta360 just launched its Amazon-rival sale with the flagship X4 selling for an all-time low price
Plus, offers on the Ace Pro 2, Go 3S and more
Action camera aficionados, listen up! Insta360 has launched its Spring Sale to compete with Amazon's annual early-year shopping event. The showstopper deal is £74 off the latest and greatest flagship 360-degree action camera, the Insta360 X4.
Insta360 is a leading brand in action and 360-degree cameras, known for pushing the boundaries of immersive content creation. Based in Shenzhen, the company blends cutting-edge hardware with smart AI-powered software, empowering creators to shoot, edit, and share stunning footage effortlessly.
Even though the company is best known for its 360° cameras, Insta360 also makes superb compact cameras (Go Series) and full-fledged GoPro rivals (Ace Series). Furthermore, it also produces gimbals and webcams, among other products.
It probably doesn't come as a surprise that DJI also has a Spring Sale going on, with many of the brand's most popular drones on offer. Many companies try to ride the wave of interest in deals around Amazon's annual shopping events – after all, it's free marketing for them!
The Insta360 X4 is a 360-degree powerhouse, capturing stunning 8K video, silky-smooth FlowState stabilisation, and epic third-person drone-like shots – no drone required! It’s waterproof and voice-controlled, and thanks to its AI-powered editing and seamless reframing, the X4 can turn your wildest adventures into cinematic gold straight from your pocket.
Tiny but mighty, the Insta360 GO 3S packs a 4K punch into a thumb-sized camera you can stick, clip, or wear anywhere. It’s made for hands-free, POV creativity, perfect for capturing life as it happens. Magnetically mountable, waterproof, and paired with a touchscreen Action Pod, this is storytelling without limits or bulk.
The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is built for creators who demand top-tier performance. Co-engineered with Leica, it features a massive 1-inch sensor, capturing ultra-detailed 8K video and 48MP stills. With Active HDR, 10-bit colour, and industry-leading low-light performance, it’s a spec-packed beast ready to shoot pro-grade footage anywhere.
The Insta360 X3 is still a fantastic buy for creators who want immersive 360° content without breaking the bank. It shoots crisp 5.7K video, offers excellent stabilisation, and features a big, bright touchscreen. While newer models offer 8K, the X3 remains a versatile, fun, and reliable camera for everyday adventures.
The Insta360 Link 2 is a content creator’s dream webcam. With a 4K Sony sensor, AI-powered tracking, gesture controls, and dual noise-cancelling mics, it delivers pro-level video and audio for streaming, calls, or online classes. It’s sharp, smooth, and smart, like having your own mini camera crew on your monitor.
