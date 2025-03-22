Forget Amazon’s Spring Sale – DJI’s deals include huge savings on some of the best drones from the brand
Yes, there is a DJI Neo offer!
Spring has sprung, and so have the deals! As Amazon gears up for its annual spring sale, everyone's favourite drone manufacturer DJI has already rolled out some impressive deals on top-tier drones, action cameras, and accessories.
The star deal certainly is the DJI Neo offer, which knocks £20 off the asking price of what already is the best drone for beginners. You can also score some savings on action cameras and even portable power stations, including my top choice for a smaller unit, the DJI Power 500.
Looking for something meatier? The Air 3 is nearly £100 off, and you can save just under £200 on a new Mavic 3 Pro, which, admittedly, isn't one for beginners with its 3-camera setup. It's an impressive UAV for those who want to take their piloting to the next level!
I selected five of my favourite deals, but there are many more to choose from over at DJI. Better still, some offers aren't even on yet – the brand will unlock more deals as we get closer to Amazon's Spring Sale's start date. Watch this space!
Probably one of the most sought-after beginner drones right now, the DJI Neo captures 12 MP photos and 4K video at 30 fps. Weighing just 135 g, it offers approximately 18 minutes of flight time and features AI-based subject tracking, QuickShots modes, and palm takeoff/landing. The Neo's compact design and user-friendly controls make it ideal for beginners seeking effortless aerial photography.
The DJI Osmo Action 4 (Standard Combo) features a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and captures 4K video at up to 120 fps. Its 155° ultra-wide field of view and dual touchscreens enhance shooting flexibility. The durable design ensures waterproofing up to 18 m without a case, and the long-lasting battery supports extended recording sessions.
This nimble flyer boasts not one but two 1/1.3-inch CMOS cameras—a wide-angle and a 3x medium telephoto – so you can capture everything from sweeping landscapes to your neighbour's over-the-top garden gnome collection (please don't spy on your neighbours). With a flight time of up to 46 minutes, you'll have plenty of opportunities to perfect your aerial selfies. And thanks to omnidirectional obstacle sensing, dodging trees, buildings, and the occasional UFO is a breeze.
Running out of juice on the road? Not on DJI’s watch. The DJI Power 500 is a compact but mighty portable power station that delivers 512 Wh of energy, enough to keep drones flying, phones buzzing, and coffee brewing. Lightweight, fast-charging, and solar-compatible, it’s your quiet, reliable power buddy for off-grid adventures.
One for prosumers! The DJI Mavic 3 Pro features a triple-camera system: a 20MP 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera, a 48MP 1/1.3-inch medium telephoto, and a 12MP 1/2-inch telephoto lens. It offers up to 43 minutes of flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, and 15km HD video transmission, making it ideal for professional aerial photography.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
