Forget Amazon’s Spring Sale – DJI’s deals include huge savings on some of the best drones from the brand

Spring has sprung, and so have the deals! As Amazon gears up for its annual spring sale, everyone's favourite drone manufacturer DJI has already rolled out some impressive deals on top-tier drones, action cameras, and accessories.

Shop the DJI Big Spring Sale

The star deal certainly is the DJI Neo offer, which knocks £20 off the asking price of what already is the best drone for beginners. You can also score some savings on action cameras and even portable power stations, including my top choice for a smaller unit, the DJI Power 500.

Looking for something meatier? The Air 3 is nearly £100 off, and you can save just under £200 on a new Mavic 3 Pro, which, admittedly, isn't one for beginners with its 3-camera setup. It's an impressive UAV for those who want to take their piloting to the next level!

I selected five of my favourite deals, but there are many more to choose from over at DJI. Better still, some offers aren't even on yet – the brand will unlock more deals as we get closer to Amazon's Spring Sale's start date. Watch this space!

DJI Neo (No RC): was £169 now £149 at DJI (US & CA) Probably one of the most sought-after beginner drones right now, the DJI Neo captures 12 MP photos and 4K video at 30 fps. Weighing just 135 g, it offers approximately 18 minutes of flight time and features AI-based subject tracking, QuickShots modes, and palm takeoff/landing. The Neo's compact design and user-friendly controls make it ideal for beginners seeking effortless aerial photography.

