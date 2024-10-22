Insta360 Ace Pro 2 launches with 8K image quality, smarter AI, and 39-foot waterproofing

Insta360 has just unveiled the Ace Pro 2, its latest rugged capturing device. Co-engineered with Leica, the Ace Pro 2 is said to deliver incredible 8K image quality, making it a serious contender for those seeking the best action camera on the market today.

With a 1/1.3" sensor and a 157º field of view, the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is a big leap compared to the Insta360 Ace Pro.

You can shoot at 8K30fps or opt for smoother 4K60fps with Active HDR. Maximum resolution in the unique PureVideo mode has also been increased to 4K60fps for better low-light performance.

A big update is that the Ace Pro 2 comes equipped with dual AI chips, one is dedicated to image processing, and the other manages the camera's overall performance.

The brand claims the new setup provides real-time enhancements, including advanced noise reduction and AI-assisted editing tools.

Features like gesture and voice control, Auto Edit, and AI Highlights Assistant are back to streamline capturing and sharing content online.

For outdoor enthusiasts, the Ace Pro 2 is built tough. It’s waterproof up to 39 feet (approx. 12 metres) without additional casing and can withstand extreme temperatures as low as -4°F (-20°C).

Another new addition is the Wind Guard, which is said to ensure clearer audio. The Ace Pro 2 also added a removable Lens Guard for extra protection.

Battery life has also received a significant upgrade with an 1,800mAh battery that powers through up to 50% longer at 4K30fps.

And if you're in a hurry, fast charging gets you back to 80% in just 18 minutes.

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is available now at $399.99/ £389.99/ AU$689.99, bringing with it a host of AI-powered features that are set to redefine what action cameras can do. Head over to Insta360 to find out more.