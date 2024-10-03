GoPro Hero 12 Black drops to lowest price again ahead of Amazon Prime Day – act fast!

The GoPro Hero 12 Black has dropped to its cheapest price ever yet again, just in time for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day, making it an unmissable deal for adventure enthusiasts and content creators.

Available now on Amazon, this action camera is known for its outstanding stabilisation, 5.3K video recording, and superior durability – all at a price that’s too good to pass up.

One of its standout features is HyperSmooth 6.0, GoPro’s advanced stabilisation technology. It ensures that even in extreme conditions, you’ll capture smooth, professional-looking footage. The Hero 12 Black also records in stunning 5.3K resolution, providing more detail and clarity than ever before, with upgraded HDR capabilities for vibrant colours and balanced lighting.

Built to be waterproof up to 33 feet without housing, it’s perfect for underwater exploration and tough enough to handle drops, mud, and rough handling. The enhanced battery life means you’ll capture more action for longer, while its lightweight and portable design makes it easy to take anywhere.

For anyone looking to capture high-quality videos and photos in any environment, the Hero 12 Black is a must-have. Its durability, advanced stabilisation, and superior image quality make it the go-to choice for pros and amateurs alike.