Drone giant DJI's action camera gets a massive price cut in Prime Day sale

I covered early Prime Day action camera deals, but this offer beats them all. DJI's Osmo Action 3 is a superb rugged camera that can shoot up to 4k at 60 fps videos. It also has an IP68 waterproof rating—and now it's nearly half price off!

In my DJI OSMO Action 3 review, I praised the camera for its wide field of view, clever shooting modes, and ability to go deeper in water without a dive case than most other models. It might not beat the best GoPros in their own game, but at this price, it's well worth considering.

The DJI Osmo Action 3 is a top choice for anyone looking to capture high-quality footage in extreme conditions. With 4K/120fps recording, it delivers stunning clarity and smoothness, making it perfect for action-packed adventures like mountain biking, snowboarding, or diving. The dual touchscreens, one on the front and one on the back, provide easy access to controls and framing, whether you're shooting selfies or first-person footage.

What sets the Osmo Action 3 apart from the best action cameras is its RockSteady 3.0 stabilisation, which ensures your videos remain shake-free, even during the most intense movements. This is especially valuable for sports enthusiasts who want to capture their activities with professional-level quality. Its waterproof design allows for depths up to 16 meters without needing an additional case, ideal for underwater exploration.

The long-lasting battery ensures that you won't miss a moment, even during long days out. Plus, the Osmo Action 3 recharges quickly, getting you back in action faster. From adrenaline junkies to vloggers wanting to elevate their content, the DJI Osmo Action 3 offers the perfect blend of durability, user-friendly design, and high-quality performance to suit any adventurous lifestyle.