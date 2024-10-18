Your PS5 games could change forever after groundbreaking court decision

Quick Summary
Sony has lost a court case it brought to stop third-party firms from altering its games without express permission.
An EU court has found that Datel's cheat-inducing software for MotorStorm was operating legally.
A European court has ruled that game-changing software sold or distributed by a third-party does not infringe copyright. That effectively means that a game released on console or PC can legally be altered through cheat software and mods without the original copyright holder's permission.
The case was brought by PlayStation, which argued that UK firm Datel was breaching copyright rules when it marketed and sold software that adapted Sony's MotorStorm to add cheats, such as infinite boosts.
However, the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg ruled that games can be legally adapted temporarily.
"The directive on the legal protection of computer programs does not allow the holder of that protection to prohibit the marketing by a third party of software which merely changes variables transferred temporarily," it said in a statement (via EuroNews).
"The directive protects only the intellectual creation as it is reflected in the text of the computer program’s source code and object code."
As Datel's modifications don't alter the source code and only change "variables" running in the game's working memory, they have been ruled to be doing so within the law.
Sony's own take on it is that such software "latches on... like a parasite".
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Of course, the argument is based on a game released many years ago on a long deceased console – the PlayStation 3. However, the ramifications of the ruling could be wide-reaching.
It effectively opens the door to other companies releasing their own cheat-code add-ons for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC games – in the EU, at least. As long as they don't touch the source code, it seems it's all fair game.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
Apple’s now delivering big discounts on its best iPads
The fastest M1 iPad Pro and Air models are now appearing in the Apple refurb store
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
These classic amps are works of art – and after 57 years they’ve been upgraded
Quad brings its swinging sixties icons bang up to date
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Xbox rolls out the red carpet for Call of Duty with new accessories
Xbox has a bunch of accessory designs to celebrate the arrival of Black Ops 6
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Xbox's next free update will be a genuine game-changer
Your Xbox Series X/S game library is about to get interesting
By Rik Henderson Published
-
How to watch the new Xbox Games Showcase this week
Xbox's new online presentation is all about games, games, games – here's how to watch it live
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Android phones getting something iPhone owners outside Europe can only dream of
Court ruling ramifications becoming clear
By Rik Henderson Published
-
You could win an Xbox Series X in gold, but Microsoft will make you work for it
The exclusive Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Xbox could be yours
By Rik Henderson Published
-
PS Plus adding one of my favourite action-RPGs on PS5 and PS4 for free
Dare you go back to the island?
By Rik Henderson Published
-
PS5 Pro pre-order stock update – new stock available today
There's new PS5 Pro pre-order stock at select retailers
By Rik Henderson Published
-
I use this PS5 SSD on a daily basis and now it's at its lowest price for Prime Day
The WD_Black SN850X is the best PS5 SSD on the market – especially in this massive deal
By Rik Henderson Published