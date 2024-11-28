Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals: consoles and games discounted

It's Black Friday tomorrow, in case you hadn't noticed, but basically every major retailer has already got their best deals out front and centre, and this year is a great one for Nintendo fans. Whether you already own a Switch and want some games, or you're looking to pick up a new console, there are discounts aplenty.
I've spent the last few days keeping tabs on all the best discounts on Nintendo gear and games, and now I've gathered the top options for you right here. Check out the highlights below, and be sure not to hang around too long – many of these deals won't last through the weekend.
If you're in need of an SD card to ensure that you don't run out of storage on your Switch, meanwhile, we've gathered the best Switch SD card Black Friday deals here.
Best Nintendo Switch console Black Friday deals
Each version of the Switch has its merits, but one thing they all share is that discounts on them aren't that common. So, this Black Friday is looking like a pretty good event, since I've found a deal on each of the Switch OLED, Switch Lite and standard Switch – and all of them are great. Check them out below.
This is the pick of the bundles available, for anyone who wants to get the best and newest version of the Nintendo Switch along with one of its very best games and a year of Nintendo Switch Online (NSO). It's priced really aggressively, too, compared to buying all three separately.
Another top bundle, this one might look like a more modest discount but for less than the regular price of a Switch Lite you get a full (massively popular and amazing) game thrown in, along with NSO. This is perfect for anyone who knows they'll play exclusively in portable mode (since it can't dock to your TV).
Again, a seemingly small discount belies the fact that you get Nintendo Switch Sports (plus the leg-strap you need for it) included for free, along with NSO. This is an ideal pick for families who want to capture those good old Wii Sports days.
Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals
Whether you've just ordered a Switch from one of the deals listed above, or you're already an owner looking to expand your library of top titles, games are what makes a console truly great. The Switch has an amazing library of rarely-discounted games that everyone should play, but this Black Friday even some of its newest titles have small but welcome discounts.
I've gathered a selection of the very best options for you below, with each of these hitting the "must-play" mark that ensures you should definitely consider grabbing them this Black Friday.
It's rare to see deals on Nintendo games at any time, but on one this new it's a real treat. The latest Zelda game actually lets you play as the title character, which is rarer still. It's a charming adventure-puzzler.
Part of the joy of the Switch is its multiplayer potential, and Super Mario Party Jamboree is the biggest and best Mario Party game yet. It's ideal for fun gatherings, and really good value at this price.
This charming RPG is a long-awaited continuation of the Mario & Luigi series after a lengthy break. It's a great introduction to how RPGs work, but equally charming for long-time gamers – a modest discount makes it look super attractive.
Odyssey is a titanic achievement – a game that came out years ago as the Switch launched, but which still holds up staggeringly well to this day. Every Switch owner should have this in their library.
I'll be keeping an eye out for more Switch console and gaming deals throughout the rest of Black Friday, into Cyber Monday early next week, so do check back to see if any other top discounts arrive.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
