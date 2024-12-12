PS Plus adding stunning action-RPG for free I would've paid good money for

Quick Summary PS Plus Extra and Premium members are getting Square Enix's Forspoken for free this month. It's one of several games being added to the game catalogue on 17 December, which also includes Sonic Frontiers.

As we rush headlong towards the holidays and the likelihood of more PS5s being switched on for the first time, Sony is providing an extra present for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers.

It has announced that alongside Sonic Frontiers and a handful of other great games, it will be adding Square Enix's largely forgotten action-RPG Forspoken to the game catalogue. That's great timing for me as I was waiting with bated breath for a Boxing Day sale to buy it.

Exclusive to the PlayStation 5 (ie. there's no PS4 version), the game looks stunning, with excellent character models and explosive effects.

You play as Frey, who finds herself transported from her native New York City to a fantasy world fizzing with magic and monsters. The story was written by a team that included gaming legend Amy Hennig and movie screenwriter Gary Whitta (Book of Eli, Rogue One).

It'll be available for eligible PS Plus members to download from 17 December, along with the other games released onto the game catalogue this month.

Sonic Frontiers is the other big-name title to be included – to coincide with the release of Sonic 3 in cinemas. It'll also be available for PS4 as well as PS5 (unlike Forspoken).

The PS4 version of Rabbids: Party of Legends will available too, as well as WRC Generations, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Coffee Talk, Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, A Space for the Unbound, Phogs, and Biped.

PS Plus Premium subscribers will also be able to download (or stream via the cloud) Sly 2: Band of Thieves, Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves, and Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy as part of the classics catalogue.

Premium members with PSVR2 headsets can also enjoy Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge this month.

