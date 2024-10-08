Nintendo fans will love Lego Bowser's return to lowest price of this year

If you've got a soft spot for both Nintendo and Lego then here's the best Amazon Prime Day 2 deal for you: Lego's Super Mario The Mighty Bowser has just dropped to its lowest price of this year in a time-limited Amazon deal. It's a monster deal!

View the Lego Mighty Bowser deal here

I've also not seen this particular Lego deal at such a low price for a long time. Back in 2023's Black Friday event it was a similar asking price – and it was way back in a December 2022 promotion that the popular Nintendo bad-guy was at its lowest-ever price. That's from the data I've pulled from price-checker CamelCamelCamel to verify.

Lego Super Mario The Mighty Bowser: was £229.99, now £161.39 at Amazon Save 30%: Lego's Super Mario brick sets have proven extremely popular in the last few years, with this Bowser deal having previously sold out at many other retailers. Now King Koopa is back, at a foot tall and over a foot wide, so if you're going to buy this then make sure you've got the space to build and display it!

Nintendo seems to be everywhere at the moment: among Switch 2 rumours, I've been enjoying playing Nintendo's latest 5-star title, Zelda: Echoes of the Kingdom, and there's a pretty strong chance that the Switch OLED will dip in price for Amazon's sale too (although I've not seen anything as yet).

This Nintendo tie-in with Lego is one of my favourites though. I've almost bought this set so many times before, but never committed to clicking to buy, so I've never seen the model in person. However, a little research shows it's a whopper: the 2807-piece model is over a foot tall, features new-at-launch Lego bricks to recreate his shell's spikes, plus there's a fireball-launching mechanism where he can spit 'Lego fire'.

While you might think of Mario as 'a kids game', the Bowser model is actually rated as an 18+ Lego set – designed for adults given its level of complexity. That makes it easier to excuse buying one at this price when you're having a mid-life crisis, eh? "Oh, it's ok, the kids will appreciate it". Mwahahaha.