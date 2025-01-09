How to watch the new Xbox Games Showcase – Developer_Direct returns

Microsoft is hosting an all-new Developer_Direct presentation later this month, which will give us an in-depth look at several games coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC,

The development teams themselves will present their games, with one of them currently unannounced – so expect a pleasant surprise.

Here's how and when to watch it, plus everything else you need to know.

When is the Xbox Developer_Direct for January 2025?

The Xbox Developer_Direct will take place on Thursday, 23 January 2025. It'll start at 18:00 GMT and will focus on four games in total.

Here are the start times for other regions:

  • US West Coast: 10:00 PST
  • US East Coast: 13:00 EST
  • UK: 18:00 GMT
  • Central Europe: 19:00 CET
  • India (New Delhi): 23:30 IST
  • Japan (Tokyo): 03:00 JST (24 January)
  • South Korea (Seoul): 03:00 KST (24 January)
  • Australia (Sydney): 05:00 AEDT (24 January)

How to watch the new Xbox Developer_Direct

We hope to host the stream right here on T3 closer the time.

Alternatively, you should be able to watch it on Xbox's channels on YouTube, and Twitch.

What to expect

The Xbox Developer_Direct is a bit different to the brand's usual showcase events. It is hosted by each of the development teams themselves, who take you through a deep dive on their respective games.

There are four games planned for the latest episode – South of Midnight by Compulsion Games; the debut game from Sandfall Interactive, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33; the highly-anticipated Doom: The Dark Ages from id Studios; and a mystery game from another studio that's yet to be revealed.

Arguably the lesser known of the three – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – is perhaps the one we're looking forward to seeing more of most. It's a turn-based RPG very much in the mould of Final Fantasy and has a stunning art style.

Of course, that doesn't mean Doom: The Dark Ages and South of Midnight won't be interesting too – the latter is from the same team behind We Happy Few, after all.

And as for that fourth game, internet speculation points towards a much-rumoured remake of Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

We guess there's only one way to find out for sure.

Rik Henderson
News Editor

