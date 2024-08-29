PS5 Pro unveiled – trusted source reveals design and release plans

Quick Summary
A reliable leaker has revealed the potential release plans and design of the long-rumoured PS5 Pro.
If true, we only have a few weeks to wait before an official announcement.
There has been speculation on a mid-generation refresh for the PlayStation 5 for a couple of years now, but it seems we're on the brink of Sony's worst kept secret finally breaking cover.
We've previously heard about pre-orders for the PS5 Pro potentially opening next month, and have had several developers confirm its existence in recent times, but the latest leak is perhaps the most significant yet.
Leaker bill-bilkun, who almost always releases accurate Sony gaming info long before it is made official, has written on Dealabs (via VGC) that a State of Play presentation at the end of September will finally, officially unveil the PlayStation 5 Pro. He has also confirmed that the name will, indeed, be "PS5 Pro".
However, that's not even the most exciting part of his post.
The source also claims to have seen a retail box for the new Sony console and has, therefore, got a peek at its design.
Not wishing to post the box art due to "copyright reasons", bill-bilkun has instead drawn a reportedly accurate picture of the Pro, which you can see on Dealabs and below.
If genuine, the new machine has a similar aesthetic to the slimmer PS5 model released last November. However, there are additional offset cuts in the case and, it looks like, better ventilation.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
This latter element makes sense considering the extra firepower the Pro is expected to carry. As we know, beefier processing (CPU and GPU) can result in more heat to dissipate.
There don't seem to be many other major design changes over the PS5 Slim, to be honest – not visual ones anyway. But, if this leak (and the couple before it) turn out to be true, it won't be long before we find out for real anyway. It could be just a matter of weeks now.
You'd certainly better start saving as there are indications that the price will be hefty – between $600 and $700 hefty. That could equate to over £500 in the UK and almost AU$1,000.
That'll be considerably more than the price of the PlayStation 4 Pro when it was released in 2016 as a mid-gen refresh. That came out at $399 / £349 / $560. But then, the standard PS5 is considerably more than that already.
It might be that we'll get plenty of deals on the standard PS5 this Black Friday, so even if the PS5 Pro does turn out to be budget-busting, it could still be great news for those in the market for a new console, anyway.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
OnePlus Nord 4 review: heavy on the metal, light on the price
Buying on a budget? The metal-bodied OnePlus Nord 4 is a very smart choice indeed
By Basil Kronfli Published
-
New PS5 Pro graphics details found in an unlikely source
A recent game update spills some intriguing beans
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Poco F6 Pro review: power, style, and storage – but there's a catch
The Poco F6 Pro is an excellent Pixel 8a alternative for gamers, despite weak secondary cameras and no wireless charging
By Basil Kronfli Published
-
Best PS5 SSD 2024: store 100s more games on your PlayStation 5
The definitive guide to the best SSDs for PS5 available today
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Your ageing PS4 isn't going to die any time soon
No matter the success of the PS5, Sony won't leave the PlayStation 4 behind
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Sony Xperia 1 VI review: finally a mainstream dream?
Sony's pricey new Xperia 1 VI mainstreams in a bid to widen the line's appeal and upgrades the zoom camera
By Basil Kronfli Published
-
Free PlayStation games could be coming to iPhone and Android – PS Plus on mobile tipped
Sony is reportedly working on its own mobile app store
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Sony has revealed the flagship Xperia 1 upgrade I've wanted for years
Sony's Xperia 1 VI finally has a sensible screen and standout new zoom camera
By Mike Lowe Published