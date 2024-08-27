PS5 Pro all but confirmed by multiple games developers

Quick Summary Gamescom reportedly featured plenty of discussion about the PS5 Pro among developers. Reports have indicated that developers claimed to have delayed games in order to wait for the console's release.

The PS5 Pro is coming – there's almost no doubt about that at this stage, with far too many leaks and rumours circulating for them to be based on thin air. However, we're now at the stage where it's almost an open secret.

According to reports from the likes of WCCFTech and Multiplayer.it, developers at last week's Gamescom conference were almost unable to contain themselves when trying not to mention the new console. Each site has confirmed that a different developer told them they'd delayed a game in order to match the PS5 Pro's release window.

According to WWCFTech's report, a developer it wouldn't "name openly" told the site they had received specs of the much-rumoured console which suggest it'll be more capable with Unreal Engine 5 games than the existing PS5.

That's quite a significant confirmation. Rather than speculate on the possibility of a new, more powerful PS5, the comment tackles it head-on and suggests it's coming very soon.

It also lines up with the wider reports that have been circulating in the last few weeks – including the possibility that Sony will reveal the console at some point during September, putting pre-orders live and then releasing it a couple of months down the line.

The expectation is that the PS5 Pro will be a decent step up in terms of power compared to the base PS5 when it arrives.

Some of the rumoured specs lists have indicated it could get as much as a 45% boost in overall performance, which might end up feeling quite significant once we get our hands on it. Ray-traced lighting will be much smoother, in particular, apparently, making for more realistic scenes.

There's also likely to be a new upscaling technology in the mix, to help the console reach dizzying resolution heights – although we'll have to wait for an in-depth presentation from PlayStation to really get into the fine details of what it's capable of.