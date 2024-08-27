PS5 Pro all but confirmed by multiple games developers

Quick Summary
Gamescom reportedly featured plenty of discussion about the PS5 Pro among developers.
Reports have indicated that developers claimed to have delayed games in order to wait for the console's release.
The PS5 Pro is coming – there's almost no doubt about that at this stage, with far too many leaks and rumours circulating for them to be based on thin air. However, we're now at the stage where it's almost an open secret.
According to reports from the likes of WCCFTech and Multiplayer.it, developers at last week's Gamescom conference were almost unable to contain themselves when trying not to mention the new console. Each site has confirmed that a different developer told them they'd delayed a game in order to match the PS5 Pro's release window.
According to WWCFTech's report, a developer it wouldn't "name openly" told the site they had received specs of the much-rumoured console which suggest it'll be more capable with Unreal Engine 5 games than the existing PS5.
That's quite a significant confirmation. Rather than speculate on the possibility of a new, more powerful PS5, the comment tackles it head-on and suggests it's coming very soon.
It also lines up with the wider reports that have been circulating in the last few weeks – including the possibility that Sony will reveal the console at some point during September, putting pre-orders live and then releasing it a couple of months down the line.
The expectation is that the PS5 Pro will be a decent step up in terms of power compared to the base PS5 when it arrives.
Some of the rumoured specs lists have indicated it could get as much as a 45% boost in overall performance, which might end up feeling quite significant once we get our hands on it. Ray-traced lighting will be much smoother, in particular, apparently, making for more realistic scenes.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
There's also likely to be a new upscaling technology in the mix, to help the console reach dizzying resolution heights – although we'll have to wait for an in-depth presentation from PlayStation to really get into the fine details of what it's capable of.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
-
-
Govee's new smart outdoor lights offer so much more than the previous generation – all for the same price
The Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 are available to buy now
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
New Zenith Defy Skyline is artsy, colourful, impressive and very limited
This is the definition of a cool watch
By Sam Cross Published
-
PS5 Pro pre-orders could start as soon as next month
The beefier console could be imminent
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
PS Plus adds arguably the best RPG of all time for PS5 and PS4 for free
Extra and Premium members can download it now
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Samsung's new Odyssey gaming monitor brings back a blast from the past
3D has somehow made a comeback
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Xbox Game Pass Standard will get day one games, just not on day one
More details emerge on the new Xbox Game Pass tier
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
New Xbox consoles with upgraded features coming soon – pre-orders open now
Xbox shakes things up with an expanded console range
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Nintendo Switch 2 price tipped by expert – start saving now
It might be pricier than you'd think
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
PS5 SSDs don't come any more premium than this – 8TB WD_Black SN850P can store 200 games
WD_Black rips up the copy book with its latest official PlayStation drive for PS5
By Rik Henderson Published
-
All PS Plus members getting highly-anticipated, big-name new release for PS5 and PS4 for free
September games for PS Plus subscribers have been revealed early
By Rik Henderson Published