Nintendo Switch 2 stock tracker: Where to pre-order Nintendo's new console?

Looking to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2? Well, you've come to the right place. Demand for the forthcoming handheld console is intense – to the point it's sold out in many places.

Indeed, a number of retailers – despite promising good stock – are already finding it hard to keep up with the number of people trying to get their hands on the handheld device.

There's time, though, with the console due on shelves from 5 June, with an asking price of £395.99 in the UK, AU$699 in Australia, and 'to be confirmed' in the USA (while current tariff wars impacts are ironed out).

While the Switch 2 is no PS5 Pro when it comes to power, it's a massive improvement over Nintendo's original and OLED consoles – from a design perspective and power point of view. It's the device to want this year.

As ever with Nintendo products it's the games that maketh the console – and the Switch 2's enhanced editions are a good start, while Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza will be day-one must-haves.

That's why T3's official Nintendo Switch 2 tracker is here, ready to be updated daily, to monitor where you can snag yourself a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order.

Where to order Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK

Very

Very has numerous Switch 2 accessories and games up to pre-order, but the console? No, it's currently nowhere to be seen.

Currys

Currys has a Nintendo Switch 2 landing page where you can register your interest – but that's as far as it goes for now. If you go down this route then keep an eye on your inbox, as you'll need to be quick when the alert comes through.



Amazon

Amazon is the retail site where many people go for everything – and you can for the Switch 2 too. Except, right now, the pre-order page isn't show any stock availability.

ShopTo

The place where I pre-ordered my console some weeks ago, but which then declares stock was insufficient, ShopTo has a variety of bundles on display – but no active pre-order stock at the moment.

My Nintendo Store

Going straight to the source is often a great idea. For Nintendo, however, you'll need an invitation code to be able to pre-order the Switch 2. Got one of those, however, and this might be your only chance.



Smyths

Smyths Toys has plenty of different products. Right now, however, the Switch 2 isn't one of those, despite having both standalone consoles and bundled packs showin on the site.

Argos

A UK favourite, various Argos stores around the country might have Switch 2 boxes on the shelves in the summer, but right now its pre-orders are backed up – with nothing currently available.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 accessories