Nintendo Switch 2 stock tracker: Where to pre-order Nintendo's new console?
Our official Switch 2 tracker follows where you can pre-order the console
Looking to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2? Well, you've come to the right place. Demand for the forthcoming handheld console is intense – to the point it's sold out in many places.
Indeed, a number of retailers – despite promising good stock – are already finding it hard to keep up with the number of people trying to get their hands on the handheld device.
There's time, though, with the console due on shelves from 5 June, with an asking price of £395.99 in the UK, AU$699 in Australia, and 'to be confirmed' in the USA (while current tariff wars impacts are ironed out).
While the Switch 2 is no PS5 Pro when it comes to power, it's a massive improvement over Nintendo's original and OLED consoles – from a design perspective and power point of view. It's the device to want this year.
As ever with Nintendo products it's the games that maketh the console – and the Switch 2's enhanced editions are a good start, while Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza will be day-one must-haves.
That's why T3's official Nintendo Switch 2 tracker is here, ready to be updated daily, to monitor where you can snag yourself a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order.
Where to order Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK
Amazon
Amazon is the retail site where many people go for everything – and you can for the Switch 2 too. Except, right now, the pre-order page isn't show any stock availability.
My Nintendo Store
Going straight to the source is often a great idea. For Nintendo, however, you'll need an invitation code to be able to pre-order the Switch 2. Got one of those, however, and this might be your only chance.
Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 accessories
Mike is T3's Tech Editor.
