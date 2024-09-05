There's an update on Nintendo Switch 2 that'll please existing Switch owners

Quick Summary
According to a renowned insider, the next Nintendo Switch will have full backwards compatibility with existing Switch games.
That'll be massive news for anyone with a library of games they're hoping to keep playing on newer hardware.
Whenever a new console generation rolls around, which doesn't happen all that often, there's one big question that hangs over it like a cloud – will it have backwards compatibility?
Being able to slot in games from previous generations without worrying about whether they'll work or not is a huge asset for any console, not least since it means you can safely sell your old hardware second-hand to lessen the cost of the new version.
Now, it would seem that the Nintendo Switch 2 (or whatever it ends up being called) is going to be the latest console to enshrine backwards compatibility.
According to games industry insider NateTheHate, who has a solid enough track record in terms of reporting, the console will indeed boast the feature.
This isn't the first time the question has come up in public, and NateTheHate isn't the first commentator or analyst to predict that the console will have backwards compatibility, but the confidence of the statement has people speculating that he has sources confirming things. This comes alongside rumours that Nintendo is now spinning up production of its next console, ahead of a reveal sometime in September.
The hardware is expected to launch in early 2025, most likely sometime in March, and it'll arrive with enormous anticipation after eight years of the Nintendo Switch sitting atop the throne as Nintendo's total focus.
When Nintendo does eventually show off its new console, we'll finally get some concrete answers about how it's shaping up, including details on whether it's going to mirror the Switch's portability and docking system. We should also find out how much more powerful it'll be. Rumours about resolution scaling and power to match a PS4 Pro have been swirling, but nothing is yet official.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Still, it's good to get the sense that if you have a big collection of Switch games, whether digital or physical, you should be safe to play them on the Nintendo Switch 2 when it eventually arrives.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
-
-
Ninja's first-ever coffee machine has finally reached the UK
The Ninja Luxe Café is the stuff of caffeine-induced dreams
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
A personal trainer says ditch the sit-ups and do these three bodyweight exercises instead for a stronger core
Forget crunches and sit-ups, functional core strength is where it's at
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
There's bad news for fans of The Batman, and it's straight from the horse's mouth
Recent rumours have been squashed
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Major new Harry Potter game coming to PlayStation Plus for free this week
Get your broomsticks ready – Quidditch Champions hopes to echo Hogwarts Legacy's success
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
PS5 Pro all but confirmed by multiple games developers
The PS5 Pro was reportedly an open secret at Gamescom last week
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
How to watch Nintendo Direct August 2024: 40 minutes of new Switch games
A new Nintendo Direct is coming today, here's how to watch it
By Rik Henderson Published
-
PS5 Pro pre-orders could start as soon as next month
The beefier console could be imminent
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Samsung's new Odyssey gaming monitor brings back a blast from the past
3D has somehow made a comeback
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Xbox Game Pass Standard will get day one games, just not on day one
More details emerge on the new Xbox Game Pass tier
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
New Xbox consoles with upgraded features coming soon – pre-orders open now
Xbox shakes things up with an expanded console range
By Max Freeman-Mills Published