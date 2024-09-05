There's an update on Nintendo Switch 2 that'll please existing Switch owners

Quick Summary According to a renowned insider, the next Nintendo Switch will have full backwards compatibility with existing Switch games. That'll be massive news for anyone with a library of games they're hoping to keep playing on newer hardware.

Whenever a new console generation rolls around, which doesn't happen all that often, there's one big question that hangs over it like a cloud – will it have backwards compatibility?

Being able to slot in games from previous generations without worrying about whether they'll work or not is a huge asset for any console, not least since it means you can safely sell your old hardware second-hand to lessen the cost of the new version.

Now, it would seem that the Nintendo Switch 2 (or whatever it ends up being called) is going to be the latest console to enshrine backwards compatibility.

According to games industry insider NateTheHate, who has a solid enough track record in terms of reporting, the console will indeed boast the feature.

This isn't the first time the question has come up in public, and NateTheHate isn't the first commentator or analyst to predict that the console will have backwards compatibility, but the confidence of the statement has people speculating that he has sources confirming things. This comes alongside rumours that Nintendo is now spinning up production of its next console, ahead of a reveal sometime in September.

The hardware is expected to launch in early 2025, most likely sometime in March, and it'll arrive with enormous anticipation after eight years of the Nintendo Switch sitting atop the throne as Nintendo's total focus.

When Nintendo does eventually show off its new console, we'll finally get some concrete answers about how it's shaping up, including details on whether it's going to mirror the Switch's portability and docking system. We should also find out how much more powerful it'll be. Rumours about resolution scaling and power to match a PS4 Pro have been swirling, but nothing is yet official.

Still, it's good to get the sense that if you have a big collection of Switch games, whether digital or physical, you should be safe to play them on the Nintendo Switch 2 when it eventually arrives.