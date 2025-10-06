Forget Prime Day, Sony's PS5 Pro just dropped below Amazon's price at EE

You've probably already spotted that Amazon is running its 'October Prime Day', otherwise known as 'Best Deal Days', commencing on the 7th October, concluding on the 8th.

While there are some tasty deals at Amazon, however, it's also a key highlighter of deals you can find better elsewhere. Case in point being this: the PlayStation 5 Pro is cheaper at EE than anywhere else you'll find one.

Check out the PS5 Pro price-drop deal here

EE had previously run an EE Game Day promotion, in which the UK's network provider brought a batch of promotions to the fore – and then the PS5 Pro had a massive £65 removed from its asking price. Today's deal can't better that, but it's still as good as you'll find.

Save £50 Sony PlayStation 5 Pro: was £695 now £645 at EE Sony's super-powerful console can squeeze more graphical merit out of your PS5 games, thanks to its souped-up innards. Indeed, it's the most powerful console on the planet. Its high asking price rarely comes down, but this rare EE discount is as good as it currently gets anywhere.

I still don't own the Pro version of Sony's console, but have long been tempted to buy one – but it's the price tag that's been the biggest hurdle. EE cutting that price in tandem with Amazon's sale does make it even more tempting, it must be said.

Sony's console has gone from strength to strength, especially following the release of Ghost of Yotei, heralded as a masterpiece for the platform.

My T3 colleagues have long possessed the latest Sony console, however, with Tech Staff Writer, Max, recently delving into various titles to get the best out of the hardware – from a horror game that's wowed, to a surprise multiplayer.

That's the great thing about Sony's Pro console: if you already own the base PS5, then an upgrade would mean you can eke yet more out of your favourite games, without the need to buy again. It's part of the reason why the console netted our coveted 5-star score in its November 2024 review.

I can barely believe that the PS5 Pro has been out for almost exactly 11 months already. Upon launch, it was almost impossible to buy, as demand was so high, but now you can not only get hold of one – you can do so for less, thanks to this EE deal.