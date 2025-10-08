Colorsoft is the Kindle I'd buy, especially now it's cheaper than ever

It's all go at Amazon, with the retailer's 'October Prime Day' – well, it's called Big Deal Days officially – having now kicked off, running until the end of today, 8th October. One of its best deals is already out there – this rare Kindle price drop.

This is one of the big-ticket items, as Amazon uses its sale to promote its own hardware, offering the company's first-ever colour Kindle for a massive price reduction. Indeed, it's never been cheaper – and it's the one I'd buy.

Check out the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft deal here

Not only that, if you're an avid reader (and Amazon Prime member, but of course) then there's also a Kindle Unlimited promotion – making the reading service free for 3 months. That's well worth investigating with your new Kindle purchase, too.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was £239.99 now £169 at Amazon Amazon's best Kindle deal of Big Deal Days is the first-ever colour Kindle, or Colorsoft, which brings colour to the classic Kindle. It's great for those who want to read graphic novels in addition to plain text – me included.

The Kindle Colorsoft is everything I want – well, except for one thing – and it reviewed well by my T3 colleague, too. That's because it delivers classic Kindle, just with a touch of colour.

We called it "a very impressive first draft [that brings] a whole new suite of options to the table for Amazon's e-reader."

If colour is not your thing, however, then the Paperwhite will probably still be the more sensible (and more affordable) choice for most people. It's monochrome, but it's marvellous.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited: was £28.47, now free (£0.00) Enjoy access to literally millions of titles, from any device with the Kindle app. The usual £9.49 per month subscription is waived for 3 months, and there's no obligation to continue after, thanks to a cancel anytime policy.

Take a look at T3's best Kindle e-readers feature to see which Kindle might suit your needs best. But if colour speaks to you, as it does to me, then the Colorsoft is the choice option.

It's been Kindle season lately – with lots of new models just announced just last week at Amazon's 2025 hardware event. That includes a new Scribe Colorsoft, which looks amazing – but you'll barely believe the price.

So keep an eye on Amazon's 'October Prime Day'– which T3 is live-blogging – as there'll be promotions aplenty. The Colorsoft and free Unlimited subscription is a great place to start though!