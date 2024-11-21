Can you buy a Leica in the Black Friday sales? Yes – and you could save thousands!

If you're passionate about photography, there really is no camera brand with more gravitas than Leica. Crucial to the development of the industry for over 150 years, the brand has earned respect and admiration from photographers for generations.
There's just one problem – they really don't come cheap. Look to snag yourself a new M-Series camera with a lens and you could easily splash a five-figure sum. That's not something which is especially feasible for most of us.
Fortunately, there is a solution for those who want Leica quality without the eye-watering price tag. In some of the best Black Friday deals for photographers, you can save thousands of pounds on Leica systems!
It may be an ex-demo unit, but that doesn't detract from just how good this is. Saving over £3,000 on this kit is no joke!
This is unquestionably the best deal on a Leica camera right now. It's an ex-demo unit, but don't let that put you off. You're still getting a killer camera, complete with a truly timeless lens.
The Leica SL2 is the predecessor to the Leica SL3 which launched this year. You'll find a 47MP sensor inside, which is more than capable of delivering astounding resolution. It also uses the Maestro III processor, and packs in five-axis image stabilisation, for up to 5.5 stops of correction.
Videographers are equally well catered to. 4k60 recording should be plenty for most users, while slow motion capture up to 180fps allows for some creative effects, too.
£4,600 for a brand new, in-box Leica system, complete with a timeless lens? Bonkers. You'd pay almost half of that for the lens alone!
If you really can't stand the idea of an ex-demo unit, the next best thing is this deal on the SL2-S. It comes complete with the same Summicron 35mm f/2 lens – which retails for over £2,000 by itself – to ensure you're ready to go straight out of the box.
You'll have to make to with a slightly lesser quality sensor, though the 24MP unit in this camera is more than enough for most tasks. There are a couple of other concessions in the spec sheet, but they're minimal – edge case scenarios, rather than things you'd use everyday.
