Can you buy a Leica in the Black Friday sales? Yes – and you could save thousands!

Snag some of the best optics for less in the Black Friday sales

Leica SL2
(Image credit: London Camera Exchange)
Sam Cross
By
published
in Deals

If you're passionate about photography, there really is no camera brand with more gravitas than Leica. Crucial to the development of the industry for over 150 years, the brand has earned respect and admiration from photographers for generations.

There's just one problem – they really don't come cheap. Look to snag yourself a new M-Series camera with a lens and you could easily splash a five-figure sum. That's not something which is especially feasible for most of us.

Fortunately, there is a solution for those who want Leica quality without the eye-watering price tag. In some of the best Black Friday deals for photographers, you can save thousands of pounds on Leica systems!

Leica SL2 + Summicron 35mm f/2
Leica SL2 + Summicron 35mm f/2: was £8,030 now £4,999 at London Camera Exchange

It may be an ex-demo unit, but that doesn't detract from just how good this is. Saving over £3,000 on this kit is no joke!

View Deal

This is unquestionably the best deal on a Leica camera right now. It's an ex-demo unit, but don't let that put you off. You're still getting a killer camera, complete with a truly timeless lens.

The Leica SL2 is the predecessor to the Leica SL3 which launched this year. You'll find a 47MP sensor inside, which is more than capable of delivering astounding resolution. It also uses the Maestro III processor, and packs in five-axis image stabilisation, for up to 5.5 stops of correction.

Videographers are equally well catered to. 4k60 recording should be plenty for most users, while slow motion capture up to 180fps allows for some creative effects, too.

Leica SL2-S + Summicron 35mm f/2
Leica SL2-S + Summicron 35mm f/2: was £6,450 now £4,600 at London Camera Exchange

£4,600 for a brand new, in-box Leica system, complete with a timeless lens? Bonkers. You'd pay almost half of that for the lens alone!

View Deal

If you really can't stand the idea of an ex-demo unit, the next best thing is this deal on the SL2-S. It comes complete with the same Summicron 35mm f/2 lens – which retails for over £2,000 by itself – to ensure you're ready to go straight out of the box.

You'll have to make to with a slightly lesser quality sensor, though the 24MP unit in this camera is more than enough for most tasks. There are a couple of other concessions in the spec sheet, but they're minimal – edge case scenarios, rather than things you'd use everyday.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸