This 5-star Pro-Ject turntable is a "solid recommendation" by audio experts and it just got a tantalising hidden deal

I recently wrote about the three turntables I have my eye on this Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales period, but there's another I've found that is even more tempting.
The Pro-Ject Debut EVO 2 hasn't only been called a "solid recommendation" by our sister title What Hi-Fi in its five-star review, it has won the award as best mid-range deck. And now it's got a hidden deal that's been spotted online.
You can get the turntable for just £539.10 from Richer Sounds – a saving of almost £60 on its usual £599 price ticket.
That includes the gloss black, satin fir green, satin steel blue, satin black, walnut, satin white, satin golden yellow, and the stunning satin wine red colourways. So there's something for every decor.
Buy the Pro-Ject Debut EVO 2 from Richer Sounds and you currently get 10% off the retail price, either when you checkout online or even in any of the brand's high street stores.
You might be able to find the turntable with a discount at other Hi-Fi stores too. But Richer Sounds seems to have the best colour options.
In terms of quality, the Debut EVO 2 was announced at the tail end of last year, with experts and Hi-Fi critics loving the new features it brought to the table.
It's a simple, clean deck with an upgraded cartridge and a new, aluminium platter improved damping (in comparison with the Debut EVO it replaced).
Its dense MDF plinth boasts low resonance and aids clarity, although it's also worth noting that you will need to match it with a decent phono pre-amp, plus amplifier and speakers to get the most from it.
If you have likely candidates already, you really can't go far wrong for this price than the Pro-Ject Debut EVO 2.
