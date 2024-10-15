Beats and Kim Kardashian reunite for a Pill that’s too cool for your nightstand

The next chapter in the Kim Kardashian x Beats saga has landed, and it's giving us sleek tech with a stylish twist once again.

A mere month after we caught the first glimpse of the Beats x Kim Beats Studio Pro , the duo is taking on the iconic Beats Pill , reimagining it in two new colours that are set to be as essential to your party setup as Kim’s signature neutrals are to her wardrobe.

Forget the flashy colours of the past. This special-edition Beats Pill is dropping in two shades that scream minimalist sophistication: Light Gray and Dark Gray.

Perfect for blending into your modern décor while still being front and center at your next soirée. From pumping tunes at your post-workout cool-down to setting the mood for a creative brainstorm (just like Kim herself), this Pill does it all – stylishly, of course.

Kim K is understandably excited to be back in her Beats groove, sharing: “Music is a big part of my everyday life, from morning gym sessions to creative brainstorms, and the Beats Pill makes it that much more beautiful.” You heard it here first, folks—style and sound have never been this seamless.

To launch the new collaboration, Beats dropped a tongue-in-cheek campaign featuring Kim and comedian Ben Marshall.

In Kim’s Pill Assistant, we get a hilarious glimpse into Kardashian’s world through Marshall’s eyes as he serves as her “assistant,” carefully curating the perfect soundtrack for every room she steps into.

It’s a fun nod to the day-to-day of a superstar mogul and makes us all wish we had a personal Beats DJ on standby.

Beats Pill Assistant I Kim Kardashian I Ben Marshall - YouTube Watch On

Tech talk, but keep it cute

The Beats Pill isn’t just a pretty face—it packs a punch with 24-hour battery life, USB-C charging, Amplify Mode for syncing two speakers, and compatibility with both iOS and Android devices.

Hosting the ultimate house party or just vibing solo? This new iteration of the Beats Pill has you covered. Plus, you can snag it for $149.99/ £149.99 – a steal for a slice of Kardashian-approved chicness.