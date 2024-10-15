Beats and Kim Kardashian reunite for a Pill that’s too cool for your nightstand

The next chapter in the Kim Kardashian x Beats saga has landed, and it's giving us sleek tech with a stylish twist once again.
A mere month after we caught the first glimpse of the Beats x Kim Beats Studio Pro, the duo is taking on the iconic Beats Pill, reimagining it in two new colours that are set to be as essential to your party setup as Kim’s signature neutrals are to her wardrobe.
Forget the flashy colours of the past. This special-edition Beats Pill is dropping in two shades that scream minimalist sophistication: Light Gray and Dark Gray.
Perfect for blending into your modern décor while still being front and center at your next soirée. From pumping tunes at your post-workout cool-down to setting the mood for a creative brainstorm (just like Kim herself), this Pill does it all – stylishly, of course.
Kim K is understandably excited to be back in her Beats groove, sharing: “Music is a big part of my everyday life, from morning gym sessions to creative brainstorms, and the Beats Pill makes it that much more beautiful.” You heard it here first, folks—style and sound have never been this seamless.
To launch the new collaboration, Beats dropped a tongue-in-cheek campaign featuring Kim and comedian Ben Marshall.
In Kim’s Pill Assistant, we get a hilarious glimpse into Kardashian’s world through Marshall’s eyes as he serves as her “assistant,” carefully curating the perfect soundtrack for every room she steps into.
It’s a fun nod to the day-to-day of a superstar mogul and makes us all wish we had a personal Beats DJ on standby.
Tech talk, but keep it cute
The Beats Pill isn’t just a pretty face—it packs a punch with 24-hour battery life, USB-C charging, Amplify Mode for syncing two speakers, and compatibility with both iOS and Android devices.
Hosting the ultimate house party or just vibing solo? This new iteration of the Beats Pill has you covered. Plus, you can snag it for $149.99/ £149.99 – a steal for a slice of Kardashian-approved chicness.
Mark your calendars, people. The Beats x Kim Beats Pill collaboration will be available on Friday, October 18, at 7 a.m. PT (that’s 3 p.m. in the UK). You can grab it online at Apple or, if you're lucky enough to be near one, in select Apple stores internationally. And trust us, these will go fast (they always do).
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
