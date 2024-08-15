Beats and Kim Kardashian’s latest headphone collaboration is so stylish that even your ears will feel underdressed

Hold onto your hats, folks – especially if they’re beige, taupe, or any other colour that’s one shade away from the paint section at Home Depot – because Kim Kardashian is back at it again with Beats, and this time, she's bringing a whole new meaning to "neutral tones."

The mogul who turned contouring into an Olympic sport has teamed up with Beats for the second time to give us the "Beats x Kim" collection, a trio of Beats Studio Pro headphone colours so chic that even your ears will be calling their stylist.

The collection reimagines Beats' flagship over-ear headphones in three Kardashian-approved shades: Moon (for when you're feeling mysterious and pale), Dune (because we all need a little sandy realness in our lives), and Earth (so deep, it’s practically spiritual).

Kim, in all her monotone glory, is understandably excited. “Beats Studio have always been a fashion statement," she says, proving once again that our ears have been woefully unfashionable until now.

The official campaign for this launch wasn’t just any promo; it featured a face-off between Kardashian and Jimmy Fallon to see who would get to be Beats' next collab partner. Spoiler alert: Kim won. Sorry, Jimmy, but unless you’ve got a line of headphones in a colour called “Tonight Show Blue,” you’re just not going to cut it.

Kim v Jim I Beats Studio Pro - YouTube Watch On

The Beats Studio Pro isn’t just about looks – though with Kim on board, we wouldn’t blame you for assuming so.

These babies pack a punch with features like Active Noise Cancellation, Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking (fancy talk for "it sounds amazing no matter how you move your head"), and UltraPlush leather cushions that are basically tiny clouds for your ears.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Add in up to 40 hours of battery life and Lossless Audio via USB-C, and you’ve got headphones so advanced they might just be plotting world domination.