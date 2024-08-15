Beats and Kim Kardashian’s latest headphone collaboration is so stylish that even your ears will feel underdressed

Hold onto your hats, folks – especially if they’re beige, taupe, or any other colour that’s one shade away from the paint section at Home Depot – because Kim Kardashian is back at it again with Beats, and this time, she's bringing a whole new meaning to "neutral tones."
The mogul who turned contouring into an Olympic sport has teamed up with Beats for the second time to give us the "Beats x Kim" collection, a trio of Beats Studio Pro headphone colours so chic that even your ears will be calling their stylist.
The collection reimagines Beats' flagship over-ear headphones in three Kardashian-approved shades: Moon (for when you're feeling mysterious and pale), Dune (because we all need a little sandy realness in our lives), and Earth (so deep, it’s practically spiritual).
Kim, in all her monotone glory, is understandably excited. “Beats Studio have always been a fashion statement," she says, proving once again that our ears have been woefully unfashionable until now.
The official campaign for this launch wasn’t just any promo; it featured a face-off between Kardashian and Jimmy Fallon to see who would get to be Beats' next collab partner. Spoiler alert: Kim won. Sorry, Jimmy, but unless you’ve got a line of headphones in a colour called “Tonight Show Blue,” you’re just not going to cut it.
The Beats Studio Pro isn’t just about looks – though with Kim on board, we wouldn’t blame you for assuming so.
These babies pack a punch with features like Active Noise Cancellation, Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking (fancy talk for "it sounds amazing no matter how you move your head"), and UltraPlush leather cushions that are basically tiny clouds for your ears.
Add in up to 40 hours of battery life and Lossless Audio via USB-C, and you’ve got headphones so advanced they might just be plotting world domination.
The "Beats x Kim" collection is available online at Apple, Amazon, and select Apple Stores starting 15 August 2024. But don’t wait – because just like everything Kim touches, these are bound to sell out faster than you can say "contour."
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
