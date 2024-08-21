This Motorola deal snags you five times as much data – and some decent freebies!

While it's all fun and games looking at the best Android phones on the market, they don't always offer exceptional value for money. As inflation pushes the price of premium devices well into four figures, those with champagne tastes and lemonade pockets may be left unstuck.

Fortunately, there are a whole range of fantastic cheap phones which offer solutions for those users. And those deals don't come much better than this one.

Right now, you can snag the incredible Motorola Edge 50 Pro for just £22.99 per month – and get a whopping 500GB of data and over £80 worth of freebies, too!

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: £22.99 per month (£9 upfront) at Mobiles.co.uk

Snag the brilliant Motorola Edge 50 Pro for just £22.99 a month on ID Mobile. That's not all though – for that price, you'll get a staggering 500GB of data and some extra freebies.

You're getting a lot of phone for that price. The Edge 50 Pro sits squarely in the middle of the brands range – between the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

Inside, you'll find a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. That's a really capable chipset, which ports a lot of top level features, without the sky high price tag.

That's paired with a 4,500mAh battery, which Motorola claim can last for 40 hours. Still, you won't need to worry too much about longevity, as with a 125W TurboPower charging system, you'll be topped up in no time anyway.

The 6.7-inch Super HD OLED display is perfect for enjoying content. The device enjoys Pantone Validated colour and Pantone Skintone Validation, meaning this is one of few devices where what you see should be exactly what you get.

As if the deal itself wasn't good enough, you'll also snag a couple of cool freebies. Users can grab the Moto Buds and Moto Tag – worth £84.49 on their own – to complete their setup in style.

If you're in the market for a cheap handset, there really is no better deal right now.