There's another superslim phone coming, and not from Apple or Samsung

Quick Summary Slim phones are the tech trend of 2025 – and another model is coming. The Tecno Spark Slim looks like it could launch soon.

One of the first new phones we saw in 2025 was the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. That marked the start of a trend which could well shape the year – slim phones.

Expected to be joined in the next few months by the iPhone 17 Air, these handsets offer a significantly slimmer profile than even the best phones on the market.

Now, it looks as though the two heavyweights will be joined by a third brand. The model was actually first showcased at MWC 2025, with the Tecno Spark Slim billed as the world's slimmest phone at that point in time – though it was only a concept at the show.

Now, a new report suggests it could be launching soon, though it looks like it will start off in just a single market. According to 91Mobiles, the handset will be launching soon but the report only suggests India as a location.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Regardless, it's an exciting launch. With the new slim iPhone expected to out-skinny the Tecno – 5.5mm vs the Tecno's 5.75mm – the brand will need to get it to market ahead of Apple if it wants to enjoy a moment as the slimmest handset on the market.

Don't make the mistake of thinking it'll just be here to make up the numbers, either. The handset features a decent spec sheet, including a 5,200mAh battery which really defies the slim build.

Elsewhere, users will find a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a whopping 4,500 nits of peak brightness. We're still in the dark on chip specs, too, though a 13MP front-facing camera has been touted.

There's no word yet on whether it'll be billed as a more affordable alternative to the big names, though it feels likely given the brand's history. Either way, it will be really exciting to have another player in that segment.