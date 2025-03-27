There's a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rival that dares to do something different, but only a few can buy it
Health monitoring through your phone? Sure
Quick Summary
Chinese company Infinix has launched a new phone series with something a little different to the norm.
There's not just an AI focus, with one-touch access to the firm's new platform, but there's health monitoring too.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the current flagship from the South Korean company and it's one of the best phones on the market. But it's not without competition, and we don't just mean from the likes of Apple and Google.
There are plenty of devices launching from Chinese brands, such as Xiaomi and OnePlus that give the Galaxy S25 Ultra a run for its money. It's even getting internal competition with the Galaxy S25 Edge set to launch soon.
Some flagship rivals also worth considering come from unlikely sources, too. For example, Infinix has just unveiled what it calls the "Infinix AI Beta Plan", a strategy it claims will help "empower today's youth, allowing them to experience AI-driven innovation firsthand".
What is the Infinix Note 50 series and what is different about it?
We're not entirely sure what that really means either, but the new strategy has launched alongside its Note 50 Series – the company's first premium phone series to include One-Tap Infinix AI.
The Note 50 Series has a single-touch AI Agent – Folax – that merges contextual assistance and creative tools, whilst also offering heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring on the phones themselves.
Each of the Note 50 Pro+ 5G and Note 50 Pro includes a sensor on the rear for advanced health monitoring.
Elsewhere, the Note 50 Pro+ is made from an ArmorAlloy Metal and it comes with a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2436 x 1080 pixels.
Peak brightness tops out at 1,300 nits, so its not the brightest in its field given the OnePlus 13 has a peak of 4,500 nits. However, there is a well-specced triple rear camera made up of two 50-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel sensor. Infinix claims this setup is capable of offering 6x lossless zoom.
The battery has a 5,200mAh capacity with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. So all sounds great.
But there is a catch – boths devices are currently only available in a select handful of countries, so there's a good chance you won't be able to buy them.
If you're in Africa, Asia, South America or the Middle East, then there's a good chance you can get your hands on one. If not, it's always good to see what else is out there though, right?
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
