The next Samsung Galaxy phone could bring Exynos to the USA

Quick Summary
The next Samsung Galaxy handset could bring Exynos chips to the US market.
That would be the first time in over a decade our friends across the pond got an Exynos-powered S-series phone.
It's fair to say the market for Android phones is more crowded than ever. A wide array of manufacturers have brought their models to market, allowing users to pick the model which really works for them.
Regardless of the competition, Samsung phones remain among the most popular picks on the market. The Korean brand has a stranglehold on the market, with its heritage offering peace of mind to consumers.
One of the most contentious parts of a Samsung handset is the processor. While things may be different in the modern age, the sour taste left by previous generations of the in-house Exynos processors lead many to opt for Snapdragon-powered variants.
But that may all change when the brand's next handset releases. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected in the near future – and it could take an Exynos chip to the USA for the first time in almost a decade.
Usually, when the brand unveils a handset, they'll deliver different variants in different markets. Take the current Samsung Galaxy S24 – the global model packed the Exynos 2400 processor, but the USA models nabbed a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
That's set to change with the FE variant, which is set to pack the same Exynos 2400 processor as the full-fat model. That was spotted as part of a Geekbench listing, which showcased the USA variant and the Exynos 2400 processor together.
It's a bold choice from the brand. While modern Exynos chips appear to perform much better than older ones did, they seem to still live in the shadows of their predecessors. Many can't shake the association, leading them to make snap judgements.
Samsung will obviously be keen to change that perception. And while it's no easy task, putting it in the hands of skeptics is likely to be the best way to do that. We'll have to keep an eye out over the coming weeks and months to see how the new device is received.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
