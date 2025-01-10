Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra fans could be disappointed in one key area

Quick Summary
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could disappoint some fans.
That's because the S-Pen is said to lose some key functionality.
With the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series looming ever closer, fans will be excitedly awaiting the new models and features. There have been a steady stream of leaks over the last few months, giving us lots of expected goodies to sink our teeth into.
However, it's not all good news. According to a new leak, the beloved S-Pen could be about to get a monumental decline in functionality.
That suggests that the variant included in the upcoming flagship Android phone will be without Bluetooth connectivity. If so, that could mean the end of some fan favourite features.
That includes the ability to use the S-Pen clicker as a remote camera shutter, as well as gesturing with the pen to open different apps – known as Air Actions. Both of those features currently operate using Bluetooth, so are they going to be missing for the new range?
Well, not definitely. There is a possibility that the connective technology is simply changing – possibly for ultra-wide band (UWB). That should enable those functions to remain, as well as other upgrades like precise location tracking.
That's the positive outlook on things. However, it could also be the beginning of the end for the beloved stylus.
It's no secret that the S-Pen is something of a pain point in Samsung's design language. It takes up crucial internal space, which could be utilised to improve things like battery life.
The brand has expelled it from an internal position within its foldable phone range, which could be seen by a cynic as a dry run for removing it altogether. It's a move which would certainly cause a stir among fans of the brand.
Without any additional details, we have no choice but to wait and see what gets announced at the launch event in just under two weeks time. Still, it's something we'll be keeping a very close eye on.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
