Samsung Galaxy S25: every leak, rumour and spec we've heard before the launch event

While 2025 has already played host to a number of exciting Android phone announcements, the biggest is still yet to come. That's because a new generation of Samsung phones will be unveiled on the 22nd of January, at an event in San Jose, California.

That's the Samsung Galaxy S25 range. And while the official details are still wholly under wraps, there has been no shortage of leaks and rumours pointing towards features for the devices.

Let's dive in and take a closer look at what has been rumoured for the different devices.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Which devices are coming to the Samsung Galaxy S25 range?

Historically speaking, the Samsung range consists of three devices – regular, Plus and Ultra. There's little to suggest a change on that front this time out, though some rumours have contradicted that.

The addition of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim has been purported, though the most recent rumours suggest its unlikely to get launched. We could get a glimpse of the handset as a kind of forward-looking release, though.

(Image credit: Evan Blass (via 9to5Google))

What colours will the Samsung Galaxy S25 range come in?

While it's not quite as important as the hardware and software specs, colour choices for a new phone are really crucial. Get the right hue and you'll capture the imagination of the buying public, with units flying off the shelves.

The rumoured list for the new models is split between variants. For the regular and Plus models, that features four hues: Silver Shadow, Mint, Ice Blue and Navy.

For the Ultra variant, there is said to be a more expansive colour array. That includes Black, Silver-Blue, Grey, White-Silver, Jade Green, Pink Gold and Jet Black (not final colour names). The Jet Black is definitely the most interesting addition to that list. It's something which has been missing from the world of tech for a while now, and it's good to see it return on a flagship device like this.

(Image credit: Evan Blass (via 9to5Google))

What design changes are coming to the Samsung Galaxy S25?

With some fairly official-looking images unveiled by trusted sources, we can be fairly confident in the design of the new models. In short, that sees very little year-on-year change against the Samsung Galaxy S24 range.

The regular and Plus variants looks almost identical to their predecessors, with flat edges and sharp corners. It's a very iPhone-inspired design, and something which reviewers either loved or hated last time out.

The Ultra design doesn't look drastically different, either, though it does get some slightly rounder corners. It looks a little more in keeping with the other models in the range, which is definitely nicer overall.

The biggest design change beyond that appears to be the camera modules. Those are the slightly chunkier units taken from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

(Image credit: Evan Blass (via 9to5Google))

What hardware changes are coming to the Samsung Galaxy S25?

There are a number of leaks and rumours surrounding the hardware on these devices. These are arguably the most juicy changes, giving users something tangibly different.

One of the most talked about spec points is the chip powering these handsets. Over the last few years, Samsung has flitted back and forth between using all Snapdragon processors and a mix of Snapdragon and its own in-house Exynos chips.

Early rumours suggested this generation could be all Exynos, but now it looks like at least some of the handsets in some of the markets will use Snapdragon processors. That comes after the brand replied "See you there" to Samsung's show announcement on Twitter.

Another rumour for the S25 Ultra concerns the accompanying S-Pen. That's said to be losing Bluetooth connectivity, which could spell the end of a lot of useful functionality.

It's not clear whether this would mark the beginning of the end for the beloved accessory, or if it simply means newer and better technology will be employed.

One big change is also said to be the inclusion of a MagSafe-esque wireless charging feature. That comes from the Qi2 standard, which is finally starting to crop up in devices this year.

(Image credit: Evan Blass (via 9to5Google))

Hardware changes may well be the fun stuff, but software updates can be just as useful to the user. This year, there are a couple of key rumours to be aware of.

First up is a suite of changes said to be coming to the camera. That includes a better macro mode, a lower noise floor for videography and an improvement to the smoothness of transitions between lenses.

Perhaps the biggest leak so far, though, showcased Google's Gemini being used ahead of Samsung's in-house offerings. That appears to showcase a change of heart, where the Korean brand is shifting to accepting the third party, which should be a boost for users.

