Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge material rumours have got me really excited

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could feature a quirky material as part of its design. Rumours suggest a ceramic back might be employed.

There seems to be a trend coming to the world of phones this year. Both Apple and Samsung have been touted with working on a slim handset, with that looking likely to be the fashionable new thing for 2025.

Actually, Samsung's is a little more than just a rumour. At the end of the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch event, the brand showcased the device on screen, before giving those who were in attendance an opportunity to see a prototype in the flesh.

Now, more details have emerged about the design – and I'm excited about it. The news comes from the Samsung specialist blog, SamMobile, which cites a ceramic build for the ultra-slim device.

The report isn't entirely clear on exactly how the ceramic is used – they purport that it could be an entirely ceramic back, or a ceramic-infused glass. Either way, it's an exciting move from the brand.

I'm a big fan of watches, and ceramic is a material which is often used there. That's because its impressively durable, while maintaining a lightweight construction.

For me, that makes total sense here. While the slimness of the handset is the obvious selling point, the brand could back that up with an impressively lightweight design, for a double whammy of unobtrusive design.

Elsewhere, we know that the device will utilise a 6.7-inch display, with a dual camera setup. Rumours suggest that the main sensor is a 200MP unit, while the jury remains out on whether the other sensor is 12MP or a 50MP.

We also know that the battery is a 3,900mAh unit, and that Samsung's signature 25W charging speed will be in place here, too. It's also said to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and feature 12GB of RAM and at least 256GB of storage.

It certainly sounds like an exciting development.