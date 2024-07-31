Samsung Galaxy S25 could get this massive processor upgrade

Quick Summary
Samsung has announced the name of it's next 3nm chip.
The Exynos 2500 was unveiled during an earning call, and is expected for the next-gen Samsung phones.
Over the past few years, we've seen swathes of new devices fight to be crowned the best Android phone. These come from all manner of sources, whether that's a big name reviving their offering or a start-up bringing new tech to the fore, the segment is thriving.
Still, for all of the competition which now exists, Samsung phones remain near the top of the pile. Their current crop of handsets – the Samsung Galaxy S24 range – offers a solid package for most users.
Now, it looks as though the next-gen version is going to have a massive upgrade inside. That's because the company has just unveiled the Exynos 2500 chip, which is slated to be used on the device.
That's built on a 3nm architecture, and is the second 3nm chip from the foundry. It follows the Exynos W1000 processor, which can be found in the recently released Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 models.
The chip was spoken into existence as part of an earnings call. They mentioned that the division is working to ensure a stable supply of the chip for "flagship products."
That likely points to a hybrid chip model, with a combination of in-house and Snapdragon processors used in different markets. We've seen that happen previously, though given the improvements to Samsung's in-house chip division of late, we'd expect to get a warmer reception this time out.
Details about the chip – beyond the microscopic nature of its build – are relatively scarce. Some leaks have suggested that the Exynos 2500 could sport s 10-core CPU design. That is rumoured to pair up with Samsung's Xclipse 950 GPU, for a full in-house processor.
With so little to go on, it's hard to judge the chip right now. So I shan't, instead reserving my judgement for if and when a device with one inside sits in my grasp.
One thing is certain though – after a turbulent history, this may well be the return to grace which the Exynos lineup needed.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
