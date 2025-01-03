Samsung Galaxy S24 phones are expected to get a major feature speed boost soon

Quick Summary Users of older Samsung Galaxy handsets could get a welcome boost soon. There's a neat feature in the One UI 7 update which could save you loads of time.

In the world of Android phones, one brand has long reigned supreme. Sure, others have put up a fight and battled to steal the crown, but there are few which have the brand name recognition of Samsung.

News surrounding the Korean brand is currently focused on the hotly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 series. While there's no official word on the release of those handsets, it's expected to happen within the next few weeks.

But that doesn't mean the fun is reserved for only those using new phones. A new report from well-regarded leaker, Ice Universe, suggests that the current Samsung Galaxy S24 series could enjoy a significant boost to one feature used every day.

That's because the One UI 7 update which is expected to launch with the new handset is said to improve the speed of the fingerprint reader on the S24 series devices. The video shared on Twitter shows an incredibly rapid opening and closing of the device, which is seriously impressive.

It's not the only change mentioned, either. The sound for unlocking and locking the handset has also been altered, with a clearer and clickier audio clip.

It should be a fairly significant upgrade for users. Sure, it's not going to be the biggest upgrade in the world – it's hardly as sexy as a new feature or app, is it?

But functionally, I could see this having a big impact. Think of just how many times per day you lock and unlock your phone. If you're anything like me, that could start to stray into the hundreds.

All of those little interactions being swifter and less annoying should make for a bigger overall improvement, and one which will affect just about every single user. That's not bad going from Samsung. We'll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled for more information over the coming weeks as this update is expected to drop.