OnePlus Open Apex Edition price revealed and it comes with a great surprise

Quick Summary
The OnePlus Open Apex Edition is now available to pre-order and if you do so by 3 September, you can choose some amazing freebies.
The first 96 orders will also get a Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 Bluetooth speaker at no extra cost.
OnePlus recently announced a new version of its much-loved first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition, and now it's available to pre-order. In addition, it comes with a healthy discount and freebie thrown in for good measure.
As well as a new colourway – Crimson Shadow – the Apex Edition offers upgraded security features, 16GB of RAM, and double the storage space, with 1TB now on offer. However, the enhanced version of one of the best foldable phones on the market is available in an incredible deal in the UK right now.
As well as £200 off the price during the pre-order phase, which makes it cheaper than the existing OnePlus Open models, there are three free tech gifts ready to redeem.
You can choose either the OnePlus Watch 2 or OnePlus Buds Pro 3 to add to your bundle at no extra cost, and that's not all. If you're one of the first 96 to place your order, you also get a special edition version of the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 Bluetooth speaker and a OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W power adaptor to fast charge your phone.
OnePlus Open Apex Edition pre-order deal: was £1,699, now £1,499 at OnePlus
Not only do you get a massive £200 when you pre-order the OnePlus Open Apex Edition, you can choose between the OnePlus Watch 2 and OnePlus Buds Pro 3 as a free gift. Plus, the first 96 orders will get a B&O speaker and superfast adapter, to boot.
The pre-order offer lasts until 3 September 2024, when the phone goes on general sale.
If you miss out, you will still get the discounted price and a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3 after that date. In addition, all orders placed before 3 October will get an additional £100 trade-in coupon when trading in an eligible device.
What new features does the OnePlus Open Apex Edition include?
The OnePlus Open Apex Edition is primarily for "collectors" and includes a VIP mode that enhances privacy for the user. This disables the camera and microphone, plus restricts app tracking.
It is also wrapped in Crimson Shadow vegan leather, for a more premium feel and comes with 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
