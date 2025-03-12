Nothing Phone (3a) gets its first free feature update already – here's what it adds
I'm excited to test this one
Quick Summary
The Nothing Phone (3a) is barely a week old, but already its got a killer upgrade.
That includes a new camera feature, and a boost to the Essential Space.
The Nothing Phone (3a) and the Phone (3a) Pro were only unveiled last week, but already there's an update for users. The non-Pro model is already dropping into the hands of users from today – and its landed with some new functionality.
There's a lot to get into, but the highlight feature is the new camera functionality. That's a feature called Camera Presets, and it basically does exactly what it says on the tin.
Nothing describes it as offering "quick access to optimal settings for different scenes," but that's not all it does. As you'd expect from a brand with such a focus on community, the presets can easily be shared via a QR code.
That means you can not only craft your own settings, but share them with the Nothing community at large. It's a brilliant addition, which should add another layer to an already impressive camera experience.
It's not the only thing which gets a boost. Outside of some other more general improvements to the camera, we also see the Android phones snag a boost to the Essential Space feature.
@t3dotcom ♬ original sound - T3
For the unaware, that's a new addition for the range, which is designed to make it easier to keep track of things you see throughout your day. Simply hit the dedicated physical button on the frame to save a screenshot to your Essential Space, or hold it down to start recording a voice note on top.
There are also new widgets for the Essential Space, allowing users to customise their home screen with a dedicated space for the feature. That's really handy – in my limited time spent using the feature, I did find that it was easy to lose. A widget would be perfect to stop that.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
All in all, it's a killer suite of additions to a cheap phone which was already punching above its weight. Both of the new features should appeal to the Nothing user, who is likely to enjoy the unique features and community-led approach.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Panasonic's new 4-in-1 microwave is the smartest kitchen appliance I've seen in a while
Don't even get me started on the app
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Google could make smart glasses again to take on Apple Vision Pro
Google's going shopping for low-power eye-tracking technology
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
I've used the Nothing Phone (3a) – here are two things I like and one I don't
Nothing's new budget phone is a home run
By Sam Cross Published
-
Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) will introduce a new button – here's what it does
Will this button be the key to essential new features on the Nothing Phone (3a)?
By Chris Hall Published
-
Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro fully revealed in video leak ahead of launch
The Pro has even had an official unveiling
By Sam Cross Published
-
Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro look like flagship killers in leaked pictures
These could seriously shake up the Android phone market
By Sam Cross Published
-
Nothing confirms key Phone (3a) detail – it's much more powerful than predecessor
One important detail about the Nothing Phone (3a) has been revealed
By Chris Hall Published
-
Nothing's next phone might be mid-range, but you'll get at least one big iPhone feature
The Nothing Phone (3a) could get an iPhone feature – but does it need it?
By Chris Hall Published
-
Nothing Phone (3a) confirmed for March launch
Nothing has finally let the cat out of the bag
By Rik Henderson Published