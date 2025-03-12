Nothing Phone (3a) gets its first free feature update already – here's what it adds

Quick Summary The Nothing Phone (3a) is barely a week old, but already its got a killer upgrade. That includes a new camera feature, and a boost to the Essential Space.

The Nothing Phone (3a) and the Phone (3a) Pro were only unveiled last week, but already there's an update for users. The non-Pro model is already dropping into the hands of users from today – and its landed with some new functionality.

There's a lot to get into, but the highlight feature is the new camera functionality. That's a feature called Camera Presets, and it basically does exactly what it says on the tin.

Nothing describes it as offering "quick access to optimal settings for different scenes," but that's not all it does. As you'd expect from a brand with such a focus on community, the presets can easily be shared via a QR code.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

That means you can not only craft your own settings, but share them with the Nothing community at large. It's a brilliant addition, which should add another layer to an already impressive camera experience.

It's not the only thing which gets a boost. Outside of some other more general improvements to the camera, we also see the Android phones snag a boost to the Essential Space feature.

For the unaware, that's a new addition for the range, which is designed to make it easier to keep track of things you see throughout your day. Simply hit the dedicated physical button on the frame to save a screenshot to your Essential Space, or hold it down to start recording a voice note on top.

There are also new widgets for the Essential Space, allowing users to customise their home screen with a dedicated space for the feature. That's really handy – in my limited time spent using the feature, I did find that it was easy to lose. A widget would be perfect to stop that.

All in all, it's a killer suite of additions to a cheap phone which was already punching above its weight. Both of the new features should appeal to the Nothing user, who is likely to enjoy the unique features and community-led approach.