Nothing Phone (3) could launch in the US too, as clue appears online

Quick Summary
A device thought to be the Nothing Phone (3) has surfaced at the FCC.
Nothing appears to be hiding the true identity of this device to protect its marketing plans, but it seems to suggest a US launch is imminent.
While the Nothing Phone (3) was conspicuously absent from the phones that graced 2024, there’s a mounting body of evidence that the next flagship device is being prepared for launch. The latest details even give us a hint at the company’s plans for the US.
It looks like Nothing might be trying to avoid spilling too much information over at the FCC – the Federal Communications Commission that governs radio devices in the US – with a power of attorney notice saying that the company doesn’t want to list the device until launch because of its marketing plan. The details come from 91mobiles.
Many devices are uncovered when submitted to the FCC, so this might be what the Brit phone brand is trying to avoid, while also taking steps to prepare the handset for launch in the US. Nothing hasn’t quite thrown itself into the US market before, with its first device, Nothing Phone (1) only launching under a “beta” programme, because of a lack of compatibility with all US carriers.
However, this filing might suggest that Nothing is taking a more considered approach to the US, making a full entry into the market with the Phone (3).
What else do we know about the Nothing Phone (3)?
The truth is that we don’t know too much about the handset as yet – and that might be because Nothing is working especially hard to keep it under wraps. The biggest piece of confirmed information we have about the Nothing Phone (3) is that it’s going to be the launch platform for the brand’s AI plans.
Nothing isn’t alone here. Just about every technology brand is pushing some form of AI on its users, from Apple Intelligence to Galaxy AI. In the Android world, this largely centres on Google’s Gemini platform, meaning that Nothing is likely to have its own AI, as well as being able to leverage Gemini as well.
Beyond that, we don’t really know anything about the device. We can speculate about the transparent design and Glyph Interface, just as we can speculate that it will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but the reality is that the Nothing Phone (3) remains one of tech’s best kept secrets.
Fortunately, it doesn’t look like we’re too far from launch – could the Nothing Phone (3) be one of the best phones of 2025?
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
