Key Samsung Galaxy S25 features revealed by Samsung itself

Quick Summary Samsung's latest earnings call featured mention of the Galaxy S25. It indicated that camera and display upgrades are in the works for the new model.

We're still quite a ways off from any sort of reveal of the Samsung Galaxy S25 – the Galaxy S24 only arrived at the start of this year after all, with the Ultra model among the best Android phones you can buy. However, that hasn't stopped Samsung itself from starting up the hype train.

The company just held its latest earnings call for investors, an arena that is increasingly guaranteed to become public if anyone says something of actual interest. Sure enough, up stepped Samsung's VP of Mobile Experience, Daniel Araujo. He said the following, as transcribed by Seeking Alpha:

"We’ll continue to enhance key experiences as well upgrade hardware so that we can offer top performance. For camera and display specs in particular, where we’ve been leading, the S25 at launch will have top-of-the-line upgrades.

"We’re also preparing industry-best APs and memory to boost AI performance and offer an overall premium experience."

That's a nice little bundle of information, headlined by the fact that Samsung is at this stage indicating that there will be substantial changes in the pipeline where the S25's camera and display are concerned.

Samsung's phones have had terrific cameras for years now, but the standard versions have typically lagged a little behind the more beefed-up Ultra phones. Perhaps this could see the gap close a little (although the Ultra might well take a jump forward, too).

On the display front, meanwhile, it's similarly quite enticing to imagine improvements, as the S24 already has a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz capabilities, so anything that makes this better should end up looking pretty special.

The mention of AI features, meanwhile, shows that we're going to get at least one more year of these settings and tools headlining presentations and showcases, since they seem to still be the buzziest options out there for phone makers right now.

This all underlines that earnings calls are increasingly becoming an extension of marketing, at this point. With basically any large company knowing that a transcript of its call will be examined in fine detail when available, it's worth taking statements from those calls with a pinch of salt.