At T3, we think Google makes the best Android phone for most people of the year – as said in our round-up feature on the subject. The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, the brand's largest handset, is our particular favourite.

The 2025 flagship series has just price-crashed, however, coinciding with the best Black Friday sales, but sweetened by Google's offer of trade-in deals to lower the price of a new handset yet further.

Check out Google Pixel 10 deals – with up to 25% off!

Google's Pixel 10 series does comprise three different options, however: there's the base Pixel 10, the step-up Pixel 10 Pro with a higher specification, then the top-tier Pixel 10 Pro XL which, as the name suggests, is larger. They're all discounted, as shown below:

Save 25% (£200) Google Pixel 10: was £799 now £599 at Google Store EMEA The baby of the range, the Pixel 10 is available in lots of eye-catching colours, from Indigo (blue), Obsidian (black), to Lemongrass (yellow-green) and Frost (light blue). Just because it's the entry model doesn't mean it's a weakling, however, as all Pixel 10 handsets (including the Pro models) feature the same AI-centric Tensor G5 processor for a great Gemini user experience on the handset's already best-of-its-kind Android software.

Save £100 Google Pixel 10 Pro: was £1,099 now £999 at Google Store EMEA Step up a level to the Pixel 10 Pro, however, and while the handset is more or less the same size, you'll net more RAM for better AI processing, plus an improved camera array – with higher-resolution and more capable zoom and wide-angle cameras being at the heart of the Pro's appeal.

Double down with trade-in discount bonus

(Image credit: Google)

There's a sweetener, though, as if you trade in your old phone then you can gain yet greater discounts.

You'll need to be within the promotional period, though, which runs from now through until the close of 3 December 2025.

Purchases must be made on the UK Google Store specifically, which is why those trading-in a handset ought to skip other retailers.

You can add up to £775 back on the Pixel 10 Pro XL – that's £150 more than the usual promotion amount – with an eligible phone trade-in, such as an iPhone 16 Pro Max (1TB).

Other options are available, at varying trade-in values – you'll need to fill out a questionnaire upon purchase for your estimated trade-in value.

Why choose the Google Pixel 10?

(Image credit: Google)

The Google Pixel 10 family of phones was launched only 3 months ago, being a brilliant phone series from the off – but we've already seen a number of improvements via over-the-air Android updates since.

While there are some other amazing Android phones on the market – from the likes of Samsung, Nothing and OnePlus – the Pixel devices offer the most bloat-free software experience, making this best-of-best Android experience the most visually rewarding and feature-packed of any.

The phones are great to look at too, especially with those various colour options, and that distinctive camera design to the rear helps it further stand apart from its main competition. What's not to love? Especially now the price is this much lower than at launch...