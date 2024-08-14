Google Pixel 8 Pro users just got a brilliant free camera upgrade

Quick Summary The Google Pixel 8 Pro is getting a nifty camera upgrade. Zoom Enhance is one of the key features of the Pixel 9 camera system – but it's coming here first.

As the dust settles on the Made by Google event, many will be learning all about the new devices on offer. Not only were we treated to a range of great handsets, we also got a glimpse of a range of top new features and functions which the devices will enjoy.

But don't be fooled into thinking you have to have the latest devices to get the best features. The older Google Pixel 8 Pro has just received a fantastic new feature as part of the update – and it's even getting it before the new Google Pixel 9 range!

Users of the Pixel 8 Pro can get the feature right now. And while it will also be available on the Pixel 9 series from launch, those devices are still on pre-order for a few weeks.

So, what is the feature which users get access to? It's called Zoom Enhance, and it looks like a really cool addition to the already impressive Pixel camera.

We saw it demoed at last night's event – in essence, it uses AI to boost the quality of video when you're zoomed in. The results looked pretty impressive, adding a decent amount of clarity, without looking over sharpened. Google says that it "intelligently fills in the gaps between pixels and predicts fine details."

Regardless, it looks like a fine upgrade for the handset. It's easy for users of an older device to feel slightly dismayed at times like these. Their new Android phone range is shiny and different, and you may be left feeling like an older device just isn't up to scratch.

That's absolutely not true, though. Upgrades like these help to bridge the gap between ranges, offering a handful of new features to legacy users. This one in particular will be handy to most people – we all love recording video, and this means you can be further away from your subject and still get great looking footage.