Google devices getting some iPhone-esque features which users will love

Quick Summary Google devices are gaining a couple of new features. These closely mirror features found in the Apple ecosystem, which should make them popular.

When it comes to the best Android phones on the market, things are a lot more contested than ever before. While the sector has previously been dominated by just a handful of names, there are now more than ever.

Each brand offers something a little different, meaning there is more chance than ever that users will find exactly what they're looking for. That includes a full in-house software and hardware experience – such as what we find with Apple's iPhone – with the Google Pixel range.

Now, those devices are getting a neat feature upgrade, which should make them more iPhone-like. That's likely to be a popular thing among users, with this functionality often cited as the reason why users stay with Apple products versus competitors.

So, what exactly is new? Well, there are now a host of cross-device services being introduced. That means users with more than one device signed in on the same Google account can interact more effectively across devices.

The first features include Call Casting and Instant Hotspot. Call Casting allows users to send their current call to another compatible device. You could move from a phone to your Chromebook, for example.

For now, that will only work for Google Meet calls. More apps are expected to join the fray later down the line, though.

Instant Hotspot allows you to instantly share hotspot access within your own collection of devices. That means you'll be able to get internet access on those, without needing to re-enter a password.

It's worth noting that Samsung phones are exempt from this feature. However, users of those devices have a feature called auto-hotspot, which offers much of the same functionality.

Users will find a new section within the settings app, which allows them to toggle off each individual feature. There, you'll also find a list of all of the devices in your group. The feature is currently available in beta.